LG all refrigerators
Explore just a few of the things that make LG fridges stand out above the rest. Design: Contoured doors, hidden hinges, LED lighting, smooth-gliding drawers are just a few of the design features that make LG refrigerators both stylish and functional. Large Capacity: Enjoy adjustable refrigerator shelves, and drawers in a range of sizes that allow you to store the foods you love with ease. Whether you organize them by food group, family favourites or shelf life, you’ll find an abundance of room for the things you use every day. Efficiency: Keep foods and beverages fresher for longer – and save money – with Smart Cooling Plus technology that maintains optimal humidity and temperature levels in your refrigerator. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions, while the energy-efficient Linear Compressor and Dual Evaporator react to keep humidity at bay. And our innovative crisper drawers remove air and seal the compartment to help keep food fresh. Water and Ice Dispenser: LG fridges’ water and ice dispensers are designed for larger containers, including pitchers and pint glasses. And because our fridges’ Slim SpacePlus™ icemaker is completely housed in the refrigerator door, you’ll have more shelf space to store items and find them quickly. LG refrigerators come with a host of innovative features that complement a range of lifestyles and kitchen configurations. From our French 3-door and 4-door refrigerators to side-by-side and bottom freezer refrigerators, LG has a wide range of options to choose from to find the right solution for you.
