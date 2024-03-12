The VIP Program of LG Electronics HK Ltd (hereinafter ""LGEHK"") is a program that allows purchasers from the site https://lg.com/hk/ (hereinafter, ""Site"") to access promotions, special offers or additional features as per the discretion of LGEHK.

CONDITIONS

- It is under the discretion of LGEHK as to who gains access to the VIP Program site.

- Only users who have an active LG account and accept these terms and conditions can enjoy the program. You can create an account by signing up at the following url https://www.lg.com/hk_en/support/my-lg/login, and then accept these terms and conditions. The cancellation of the account, for whatever reason, automatically cancels the right to get access to the VIP Program.

- Promotional gift or coupons will not be included

- Users will not be eligible for usual 5% member discount

- User who not register with company email address need to present his /her staff card and /or staff ID in order to access a special key for the VIP upgrade

- The receipt of any discount, special offer, promotion or similar is at the total discretion of LGEHK and the mere adherence by a user to the terms on signing up does not in itself give the right to claim any of the same.

- LGEHK reserves the right to inhibit, suspend, modify or revoke the use or account related to VIP Program at any time, for any reason and without prior notice.

- Since the VIP Program may provide favorable offers or features relating to the purchase of LG products than is normally available on the market, the user is aware that the granting of access to the VIP Program of LGEHK constitutes a preferential treatment and is not available to all. For this reason, and in order to preserve the exclusivity and effectiveness of the VIP Program, the user undertakes to keep the strictest confidentiality and not to disclose to third parties any information regarding the program, including its existence, in particular reference, by way of example but not limited to, prices, offers and conditions of sale.

- For anything not specified here, please refer to any terms and conditions shown on the LGEHK website.

- Delivery lead time is subject to stock availability

Finally, you agree that you are not purchasing the product or services for export, re-sale, transfer our LG products in any forms for transaction.

By clicking accept, the user fully and unconditionally accepts these conditions.