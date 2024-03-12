LG smart monitor

Discover here all the features of LG's Smart Monitor, our monitor in crystal clear 4K UHD. With multiple HDMI, USB and LAN ports, plus a USB Type-C™ port, you can easily connect with your laptop, desktop PC or favorite gaming console. The UHD 4K display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels reproduces clear images and vibrant colors with DCI-P3 90%. Discover all its capabilities with the included LG Ergo™ stand, an ergonomic arm for easy pivot, heigh and tilt adjustments Also, with its wireless capabilities it is compatible with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit, and comes with built-in LG webOS so you can install your favorite streaming Apps and watch movies and shows with total sound immersion thanks to its 5W x 2ch Stereo Speaker. It is also compatible with LG's Magic Remote.