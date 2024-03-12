We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG smart monitor
Discover here all the features of LG's Smart Monitor, our monitor in crystal clear 4K UHD. With multiple HDMI, USB and LAN ports, plus a USB Type-C™ port, you can easily connect with your laptop, desktop PC or favorite gaming console. The UHD 4K display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels reproduces clear images and vibrant colors with DCI-P3 90%. Discover all its capabilities with the included LG Ergo™ stand, an ergonomic arm for easy pivot, heigh and tilt adjustments Also, with its wireless capabilities it is compatible with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit, and comes with built-in LG webOS so you can install your favorite streaming Apps and watch movies and shows with total sound immersion thanks to its 5W x 2ch Stereo Speaker. It is also compatible with LG's Magic Remote.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Quick help
Get instant help on shopping.
-
Talk to our customer service via WhatsApp
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Customer Service
-
Call us
Speak directly with our support representatives.