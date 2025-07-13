We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam S 4K Mini UST (Ultra Short Throw) Projector with Dolby Atmos
PU615U
Key Features
- Ultra Short Throw with 4K UHD Resolution
- DCI-P3 154% (Overall), 3-ch RGB Laser
- 450,000:1 Contrast ratio & 500 ANSI Lumens Brightness
- Max. 100-inch screen size
- Compact size & minimal design (160 x 160 x 110mm) & Built-in stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Auto Screen Adjustment, Screen Scaling/Shifting, Wall Color Adjustment
*This ultra short throw projector requires a throw distance of 8.1 cm to 39.3 cm, much shorter than standard projectors.
*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery is required for operation.
**Image have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AVSForum Best of CES 2025
Named the "Best of CES 2025" by AVSForum 2025
Introducing our best 4K Mini UST Projector yet
Turn your wall into a 4K 100-inch cinema with Ultra Short Throw projection. Enjoy a next-level cinematic experience without the need for extra space or hassle.
Ultra Short Throw, beyond space limits
CineBeam S features Ultra Short Throw, projecting panoramic imagery within an exceptionally short throw distance. Transform your space with a stunning 100-inch cinema screen.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.
*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.
Full-scale theater viewing at home enhanced by a 4K 100" screen
Its 4K UHD resolution delivers sharp detail and lifelike clarity, even on a grand 100-inch screen. Enjoy vibrant colors and deep contrast with a DCI-P3 154% color gamut and a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, creating an immersive viewing experience.
4K UHD 2160p
FHD 1080p
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.
*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.
*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The figures of color gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.
See the full color spectrum
With a wide color gamut 154% DCI-P3 (Overall), the CineBeam S delivers accurate and vibrant color representation.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The figures of color gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.
*3-ch RGB Laser offers a separate light source for red, green, and blue.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Rich colors powered by triple laser
The 3-ch RGB Laser delivers rich colors and high brightness for more immersive viewing.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Deep black for richer details
Our 450,000:1 contrast ratio brings out clear details and deep black, enhancing vibrancy throughout every scene.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Up to a 100" screen from just a short distance
Enjoy a grand 100-inch display, just a short distance from the wall. The ultra-short throw lens can project a variety of screen sizes—from 40-inch to a cinematic 100-inch display—even in the tightest spaces.
"LG CineBeam projecting a cloudy mountain image "
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.
*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Mini, yet mighty
Compact and lightweight, this projector is packed with powerful performance. Its minimal design is easy to move and blends seamlessly into any space.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for a subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*Supported services may differ by region.
New upgrades for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program
Get the benefits from the latest features and software with upgrades—up to four times over five years. A CES Innovation Awardee in the cybersecurity category, webOS keeps your privacy and data secure with every update.
*webOS Re:New Program applies to LG CineBeam projector models, set to be released in 2025, will feature the webOS 24 version.
*LG CineBeam projector models will plan to update not webOS 25 ver, but webOS 26.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, application, and services may vary by model and region.
*webOS upgrades are available up to four times over a five-year period from the product release date. Availability of features and update schedules may vary by model and region.
Mirror straight from your devices
Share content from your smart device to the projector with AirPlay 2** (for Apple devices) and Screen Share*** (for Android devices). Connect instantly and enjoy seamless viewing on a bigger screen with just a few taps.
Party image mirrored from a smartphone to an LG CineBeam projector
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
**This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
**Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other regions.
***Screen Share: supported on Android or Windows 10 and above. Depending on the Wi-Fi environment and firmware version of connected external devices, these features may not work properly.
*Bluetooth: supported on BT 5.0 and above.
Easy screen setup for any wall
Forget the hassle. With smart features that adapt to your space, the CineBeam S ensures a quick and easy setup every time.
Auto Screen Adjustment
Screen setup is faster and easier than ever. The CineBeam S automatically adjusts the focus and the keystone.
Screen Scaling/Shifting
Easily adjust your screen size and position to fit your wall.
Wall Color Adjustment
Choose from 8 different color presets to match your wall color, enhancing the most optimized screen setting.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.
*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.
*If the distance from the screen is over 39.3cm or the placement is over 5 degrees, this feature may not work properly.
*For best projection performance, place the projector with the LG logo facing the user.
*Ultra short throw projectors are more sensitive to wall flatness. Even slight unevenness on the projection surface may cause visible distortions or creases in the image.
*For ultra short throw projectors, use a fixed frame screen for optimal image quality, as non-fixed or hanging screens may sway with airflow and affect performance.
*To ensure optimal viewing, check wall flatness with a level or project a 40-inch image on a small foam or pearl board.
*Keep the sensor area clean from fingerprints or dust for optimal performance.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It supports a 4K 30Hz by connecting the external device with a USB Type-C port and does not support HDR.
*This projector includes a power cord. HDMI and USB Type-C cables are not included.
One-stop remote for seamless control
Control your projector effortlessly with the remote. Designed to match the CineBeam S, this compact and minimal remote ensures smooth and intuitive control.
*The remote control can be operated via the LG ThinQ app after product registration.
*Supported services or buttons on the remote may differ by region.
LG Projection Calculator
Will it fit my space?
To make sure the projector will work in your space, use the LG Projection Calculator.
Key Specs
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
500
Type
3Ch Laser
(R, G, B)
Contrast Ratio
450,000:1
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment
(4/9/15 Point Warping)
Output
4Wx2
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
Zoom
Fixed
All Spec
ASPECT RATIO
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9 / Original / Full Wide / 4:3 / Vertical Zoom
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
500
CONTRAST RATIO
Contrast Ratio
450,000:1
DESIGN
Cabinet Color
Top/Bottom: Silver , Left/Right: Black
Kensington Lock
Yes
Local Key
One Key
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
Yes
FEATURES
Black Level Control
Yes
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
Yes
Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
Yes
Color Management System (Expert control)
Yes
Color Temperature Adjustment
Yes
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
Yes
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
Yes
Contents Suggestion
Yes
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment
(4/9/15 Point Warping)
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
Yes
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
Yes
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
Yes
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
Yes (Min/Med/Max)
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
Yes
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
Yes (On / Off)
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
Yes
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
Yes (eARC)
HDMI simplink(CEC)
Yes
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
Internet Browser
Yes
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
Yes
Noise Reduction
Yes
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS24 (Smart)
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
Premium CP
Yes
Processor
Quad Core
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
Self Diagnosis
Yes
Setting Guide
Yes
Store Mode
Yes
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
Yes (4K)
Upscaler
Yes (4K)
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
White balance setting (Expert control)
Yes
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
Background Image
Yes
Voice Recognition - Buit-in
LG ThinQ
AI Speaker Compatibility
Apple Homekit works-with
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
HDCP
HDCP2.2
HDR
HDR10, HLG
HDR Tone Mapping
Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
TruMotion
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
Real Cinema
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
FILMMAKER mode
Yes
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
Yes
Auto Keystone
Yes (Auto Screen Adjustment)
Smooth Gradation
Yes
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160)
(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
HDMI
1
LIGHT SOURCE
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs
Type
3Ch Laser
(R, G, B)
WEIGHT
Net Weight (kg or g)
1.9Kg
Gross Weight (kg or g)
3.1Kg
NATIVE RESOLUTION
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
NOISE
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
25 dB(A)↓
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29 dB(A)↓
Energy Saving Med.
27 dB(A)↓
PROJECTION IMAGE
Screen Size
40" ~ 100"
Standard (lens to wall)
100"@0.55m
Throw Ratio
0.25
PROJECTION LENS
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Motorized, Auto
Zoom
Fixed
PROJECTION OFFSET
Projection Offset
122.5%
SIZE
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
110 x 160 x 160
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
302 x 188 x 260
ACCESSORY
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
Remote Control - Normal
Yes
Conformances(Regulation)
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
SOUND
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
Output
4Wx2
Dolby Atmos compatible
Yes (Support & Pass Through)
TEMPERATURE
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
UNIFORMITY
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
80%↑
POWER
Power Consumption (Max.)
73W
Power Supply
Adapter 65W (Type-C)
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
