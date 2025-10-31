We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam Q Mini 4K UHD Mini Portable Projector (2026) | Maximal 120-inch screen, DCI-P3 154% (Overall), RGB Laser, 600 ANSI Lumens, Auto Screen Adjustment
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Based on internal testing, brightness has been upgraded from 500 to 600 ANSI Lumens compared to the previous CineBeam Q model (HU710PB).
Be cinematic anywhere
Enjoy a quality cinematic experience anywhere, with our compact but fully ready projector.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Compact as ever. Sharper than ever.
Its 4K UHD resolution delivers sharp detail and lifelike clarity, even on a grand 120-inch screen. Enjoy vibrant colors and deep contrast with a DCI-P3 154% color gamut and a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, creating an immersive viewing experience — now 20% brighter than the previous CineBeam Q.
4K UHD 2160p
FHD 1080p
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.
*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment
*The figures of color gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.
*Based on internal testing, brightness has been upgraded from 500 to 600 ANSI Lumens compared to the previous CineBeam Q model (HU710PB).
20% Brighter view now
With 600 ANSI Lumens brightness, the CineBeam Q now delivers a 20% brighter view**, making every scene feel more captivating than ever.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Based on internal testing, brightness has been upgraded from 500 to 600 ANSI Lumens compared to the previous CineBeamQ model (HU710PB).
See the full color spectrum
With a wide color gamut 154% DCI-P3 (Overall), the CineBeam Q delivers accurate and vibrant color representation.
*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.
*The figures of color gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Rich colors powered by triple laser
The RGB Laser delivers rich colors and high brightness for more immersive viewing.
*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.
*RGB Laser offers a separate light source for red, green, and blue.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Deep black for richer details
Our 450,000:1 contrast ratio brings out clear details and deep black, enhancing vibrancy throughout every scene.
*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Minimal Q design
Compact and lightweight, this projector is packed with powerful performance. Its minimal design is easy to move and blends seamlessly into any space.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Handle with ease
Portable and versatile, the CineBeam Q features a rotating handle that doubles as a stand. Its innovative design allows for easy carrying and projection indoors and outdoors. With the 360-degree rotating handle, enjoy 4K resolution content on any surface – walls, screens, or even ceilings.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Simple start, splendid view
Forget the hassle. With smart features that adapt to your space, the CineBeam Q ensures a quick and easy setup every time.
Auto Screen Adjustment
Screen setup is faster and easier than ever. The CineBeam Q automatically adjusts the focus and the keystone.
Screen Scaling/Shifting
Easily adjust your screen size and position to fit your wall.
Wall Color Adjustment
Choose from 8 different color presets to match your wall color, enhancing the most optimized screen setting.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.
*If the distance from the screen is over 2m or the placement is over 25 degrees, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.
*For LG CineBeam Q (PU600U), the screen scaling/shifting feature may require a user update
*Screen scaling and screen shifting features will be available starting January 2026 through an automatic software update, provided the device is connected to the internet.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for a subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*Supported services may differ by region.
Fully ready to connect
Airplay & Screen Share 1)
From phone to cinema
Freely share entertainment from your mobile device and laptop with the CineBeam Q. Use AirPlay* for Apple devices and Screen Share** for Android devices. Enjoy videos, photos, and music on a large screen.
Bluetooth & 4W speaker 2)
Cinematic surround sound
The CineBeam Q supports Bluetooth pairing with dual audio output, connecting two devices simultaneously. You can also experience booming music through its built-in speakers.
1) *Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector. This projector supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
**Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Depending on the Wi-Fi environment and firmware version of connected external devices, these features may not work properly.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
2) *Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
3) *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery (20V/3.25A or higher) is required for operation.
In line with various interfaces
|The CineBeam Q is compatible with various interfaces. Connect to devices that you want using its convenient ports.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It supports a 4K 30Hz by connecting the external device with a USB Type-C port and does not support HDR.
*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery is required for operation.
Your space, redefined with AI-powered projection
Reimagine your space every day with AI-generated visuals* projected onto the walls through your LG CineBeam projector. Instantly transform your environment into an innovative interior design by creating personalized AI images** that perfectly suit your mood.
*To use the service, Jector AI app download via LG Content Store and separate account registration are required. Jector AI is available on the models with webOS 6.0, webOS 23, or webOS 24.
**A $6.99 monthly subscription is required for generating more than three AI images per month, whether with or without audio.
***Image generation time may vary depending on the complexity of the image.
***Jector AI supports English and Korean only.
LG Projection Calculator
Will it fit my space?
To make sure the projector will work in your space, use the LG Projection Calculator.
What's in the box
1/2. Adapter+Power cord, 3. Remote control
Key Specs
Native Resolution - Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Brightness (ANSI Lumen) - Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
600
Light Source - Type
3Ch Laser
(R, G, B)
Contrast Ratio - Contrast Ratio
450,000:1
Features - Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment
(4/9/15 Point Warping)
Sound - Output
4W Mono
Features - Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
Features - Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
Projection Lens - Zoom
Fixed
All Spec
ASPECT RATIO
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9 / Original / Full Wide / 4:3 / Vertical Zoom
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
600
CONTRAST RATIO
Contrast Ratio
450,000:1
DESIGN
Cabinet Color
Top/Bottom: Silver
Front/Rear: Black
Kensington Lock
Yes
Local Key
One Key
FEATURES
Black Level Control
Yes
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
Yes
Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
Yes
Color Management System (Expert control)
Yes
Color Temperature Adjustment
Yes
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
Yes
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
Yes
Contents Suggestion
Yes
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment
(4/9/15 Point Warping)
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
Yes
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
Yes
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
Yes
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
Yes (Min/Med/Max)
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
Yes
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
Yes (On / Off)
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
Yes
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
Yes (eARC)
HDMI simplink(CEC)
Yes
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
Internet Browser
Yes
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
Yes
Noise Reduction
Yes
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 24 (Smart)
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
Premium CP
Yes
Processor
Quad Core
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
Self Diagnosis
Yes
Setting Guide
Yes
Store Mode
Yes
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
Yes (4K)
Upscaler
Yes (4K)
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
White balance setting (Expert control)
Yes
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
Background Image
Yes
Voice Recognition - Buit-in
LG ThinQ (Through Magic Remote)
AI Speaker Compatibility
Apple Homekit works-with
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
HDCP
HDCP2.2
HDR
HDR10, HLG
HDR Tone Mapping
Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
TruMotion
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
Real Cinema
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
FILMMAKER mode
Yes
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
Yes
Auto Keystone
Yes (Auto Screen Adjustment)
Smooth Gradation
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Mode
Yes
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160)
(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
HDMI
1
LIGHT SOURCE
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs
Type
3Ch Laser
(R, G, B)
WEIGHT
Net Weight (kg or g)
1.49kg
NATIVE RESOLUTION
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
NOISE
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
25
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29
Energy Saving Med.
27
PROJECTION IMAGE
Screen Size
50" ~ 120"
Standard (lens to wall)
80"@2.13m
100"@2.66m
Throw Ratio
1.2
PROJECTION LENS
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Motorized, Auto
Zoom
Fixed
PROJECTION OFFSET
Projection Offset
100%
PROJECTION SYSTEM
Projection System
DLP
SIZE
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
80 x 135 x 135
ACCESSORY
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
Remote Control - Normal
Yes
Conformances(Regulation)
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
Adaptor
Yes
Power cord
Yes
SOUND
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
Output
4W Mono
Dolby Atmos compatible
Yes (Pass Through)
TEMPERATURE
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
UNIFORMITY
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%↑
POWER
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
Power Supply
Adapter 65W(Type-C)
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
