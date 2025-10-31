About Cookies on This Site

LG CineBeam Q Mini 4K UHD Mini Portable Projector (2026) | Maximal 120-inch screen, DCI-P3 154% (Overall), RGB Laser, 600 ANSI Lumens, Auto Screen Adjustment

LG CineBeam Q Mini 4K UHD Mini Portable Projector (2026) | Maximal 120-inch screen, DCI-P3 154% (Overall), RGB Laser, 600 ANSI Lumens, Auto Screen Adjustment

PU600U
front view of PU600U with handle and lens
side view of PU600U with circular speaker design and handle on top
left front angled view of PU600U with handle and lens
right rear angled view of PU600U showing ports and ventilation
Key Features

  • 4K UHD Maximal 120-inch screen
  • DCI-P3 154% (Overall), RGB Laser, 450,000:1 Contrast ratio
  • 600 ANSI Lumens Brightness
  • Minimal Size & Design
  • Built-in 4W mono speaker
  • Auto Screen Adjustment, Screen Scaling/Shifting, Wall Color Adjustment
More
Brighter Cinematic 4K

Side image of the LG CineBeam Q pu600u projector.

Side image of the LG CineBeam Q pu600u projector.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Based on internal testing, brightness has been upgraded from 500 to 600 ANSI Lumens compared to the previous CineBeam Q model (HU710PB).

Be cinematic anywhere

Enjoy a quality cinematic experience anywhere, with our compact but fully ready projector.

Video of LG CineBeam Q projector.

Video of LG CineBeam Q projector.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

PICTURE QUALITYDESIGNEASY SETUP

Compact as ever. Sharper than ever.

Its 4K UHD resolution delivers sharp detail and lifelike clarity, even on a grand 120-inch screen. Enjoy vibrant colors and deep contrast with a DCI-P3 154% color gamut and a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, creating an immersive viewing experience — now 20% brighter than the previous CineBeam Q.

4K UHD

3840x2160 Resolution

DCI-P3 154%

(Overall) Color gamut, RGB Laser

450,000:1

Contrast ratio

600

ANSI Lumens brightness

Three people wearing green, yellow, and blue outfits.

4K UHD 2160p

Three people wearing green, yellow, and blue outfits.

FHD 1080p

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.

*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.

*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment

*The figures of color gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.

*Based on internal testing, brightness has been upgraded from 500 to 600 ANSI Lumens compared to the previous CineBeam Q model (HU710PB).

20% Brighter view now

With 600 ANSI Lumens brightness, the CineBeam Q now delivers a 20% brighter view**, making every scene feel more captivating than ever.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

**Based on internal testing, brightness has been upgraded from 500 to 600 ANSI Lumens compared to the previous CineBeamQ model (HU710PB).

See the full color spectrum

With a wide color gamut 154% DCI-P3 (Overall), the CineBeam Q delivers accurate and vibrant color representation.

*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.

*The figures of color gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Rich colors powered by triple laser

The RGB Laser delivers rich colors and high brightness for more immersive viewing.

*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.

*RGB Laser offers a separate light source for red, green, and blue.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Deep black for richer details

Our 450,000:1 contrast ratio brings out clear details and deep black, enhancing vibrancy throughout every scene.

*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Minimal Q design

Compact and lightweight, this projector is packed with powerful performance. Its minimal design is easy to move and blends seamlessly into any space.

LG CineBeam projector being disassembled and reassembled.

LG CineBeam Q

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Handle with ease

Portable and versatile, the CineBeam Q features a rotating handle that doubles as a stand. Its innovative design allows for easy carrying and projection indoors and outdoors. With the 360-degree rotating handle, enjoy 4K resolution content on any surface – walls, screens, or even ceilings.

Image of a person holding the 360-degree handle of LG CineBeam Q.
Video of LG CineBeam Q with the 360-degree handle.
Image of a person carrying the LG CineBeam Q with a handle.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Simple start, splendid view

Forget the hassle. With smart features that adapt to your space, the CineBeam Q ensures a quick and easy setup every time.

Auto Screen Adjustment

Screen setup is faster and easier than ever. The CineBeam Q automatically adjusts the focus and the keystone.

Screen Scaling/Shifting

Easily adjust your screen size and position to fit your wall.

Wall Color Adjustment

Choose from 8 different color presets to match your wall color, enhancing the most optimized screen setting.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.

*If the distance from the screen is over 2m or the placement is over 25 degrees, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.

*For LG CineBeam Q (PU600U), the screen scaling/shifting feature may require a user update

*Screen scaling and screen shifting features will be available starting January 2026 through an automatic software update, provided the device is connected to the internet.

Image of webOS home UI and remote control.

webOS: Open a world of content

Using webOS, explore a world of content with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for a subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

*Supported services may differ by region.

Fully ready to connect

Airplay & Screen Share 1)

From phone to cinema

Freely share entertainment from your mobile device and laptop with the CineBeam Q. Use AirPlay* for Apple devices and Screen Share** for Android devices. Enjoy videos, photos, and music on a large screen.

Bluetooth & 4W speaker 2)

Cinematic surround sound

The CineBeam Q supports Bluetooth pairing with dual audio output, connecting two devices simultaneously. You can also experience booming music through its built-in speakers.

External battery compatibility 3)

You can use it outdoors by connecting an external battery to the USB Type-C port.

1) *Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector. This projector supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

**Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.

***Depending on the Wi-Fi environment and firmware version of connected external devices, these features may not work properly.

***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

2) *Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

3) *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery (20V/3.25A or higher) is required for operation.

In line with various interfaces

The CineBeam Q is compatible with various interfaces. Connect to devices that you want using its convenient ports.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*It supports a 4K 30Hz by connecting the external device with a USB Type-C port and does not support HDR.

*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery is required for operation.

Your space, redefined with AI-powered projection

Reimagine your space every day with AI-generated visuals* projected onto the walls through your LG CineBeam projector. Instantly transform your environment into an innovative interior design by creating personalized AI images** that perfectly suit your mood.

Video of the LG CineBeam projecting the Jector AI screen

Side image of the LG CineBeam Q pu600u projector.

*To use the service, Jector AI app download via LG Content Store and separate account registration are required. Jector AI is available on the models with webOS 6.0, webOS 23, or webOS 24.

**A $6.99 monthly subscription is required for generating more than three AI images per month, whether with or without audio.

***Image generation time may vary depending on the complexity of the image.

***Jector AI supports English and Korean only.

LG Projection Calculator

Will it fit my space?

To make sure the projector will work in your space, use the LG Projection Calculator.

Calculate now!

What's in the box

1/2. Adapter+Power cord, 3. Remote control

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Table Caption
ModelCineBeam Q (2026) PU600UCineBeam Q HU710PBCineBeam S PU615U
CineBeam Q (2026) PU600U
CineBeam Q HU710PB
CineBeam S PU615U
Projection TechnologyStandard ThrowStandard ThrowUltra Short Throw
Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)4K UHD (3840 x 2160)4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Brightness600 ANSI Lumens500 ANSI Lumens500 ANSI Lumens
Light Source (Type)RGB LaserRGB LaserRGB Laser
Contrast Ratio450,000:1450,000:1450,000:1
Digital Keystone Correction (4,9,15 Point Warping)YesYesYes
Speaker4W mono3W mono8W (2ch 4W)
USB Type-C2ea1ea2ea
webOSwebOS 24webOS 6.0webOS 24
Learn MoreLearn MoreLearn More
Print

Key Specs

  • Native Resolution - Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen) - Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    600

  • Light Source - Type

    3Ch Laser
    (R, G, B)

  • Contrast Ratio - Contrast Ratio

    450,000:1

  • Features - Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment
    (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Sound - Output

    4W Mono

  • Features - Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Features - Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    Fixed

All Spec

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9 / Original / Full Wide / 4:3 / Vertical Zoom

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    600

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    450,000:1

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Top/Bottom: Silver
    Front/Rear: Black

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Local Key

    One Key

FEATURES

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    Yes

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    Yes

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    Yes

  • Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

    Yes

  • Contents Suggestion

    Yes

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment
    (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    Yes (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    Yes (On / Off)

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    Yes

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (eARC)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    Yes

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    Yes

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Internet Browser

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 24 (Smart)

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    Yes

  • Premium CP

    Yes

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Setting Guide

    Yes

  • Store Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    Yes (4K)

  • Upscaler

    Yes (4K)

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    Yes

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

  • Background Image

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition - Buit-in

    LG ThinQ (Through Magic Remote)

  • AI Speaker Compatibility

    Apple Homekit works-with

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • HDR

    HDR10, HLG

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

  • TruMotion

    Yes (up to 4096x2160)

  • Real Cinema

    Yes (up to 4096x2160)

  • FILMMAKER mode

    Yes

  • HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

    Yes

  • Auto Keystone

    Yes (Auto Screen Adjustment)

  • Smooth Gradation

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Mode

    Yes

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160)
    (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • HDMI

    1

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Life Hours

    20,000 Hrs

  • Type

    3Ch Laser
    (R, G, B)

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    1.49kg

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    25

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29

  • Energy Saving Med.

    27

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    50" ~ 120"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    80"@2.13m
    100"@2.66m

  • Throw Ratio

    1.2

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Motorized, Auto

  • Zoom

    Fixed

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    100%

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    80 x 135 x 135

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    Yes

  • Remote Control - Normal

    Yes

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

  • Adaptor

    Yes

  • Power cord

    Yes

SOUND

  • Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear Voice lll)

  • Output

    4W Mono

  • Dolby Atmos compatible

    Yes (Pass Through)

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%↑

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • Power Supply

    Adapter 65W(Type-C)

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

