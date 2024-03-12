About Cookies on This Site

LG CineBeam Q 4K UHD Small Projector

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG CineBeam Q 4K UHD Small Projector

HU710PB

LG CineBeam Q 4K UHD Small Projector

()
  • -45 degree side view of LG CineBeam Q HU710PB
  • left side view of LG CineBeam Q HU710PB
  • +45 degree rear view of LG CineBeam Q HU710PB
  • rear view of LG CineBeam Q HU710PB
  • front view of LG CineBeam Q HU710PB with handle up
  • left side view of LG CineBeam Q HU710PB with handle up
  • 20 angle -45 degree view of LG CineBeam Q HU710PB
  • 20 angle -45 degree rear view of LG CineBeam Q HU710PB
-45 degree side view of LG CineBeam Q HU710PB
left side view of LG CineBeam Q HU710PB
+45 degree rear view of LG CineBeam Q HU710PB
rear view of LG CineBeam Q HU710PB
front view of LG CineBeam Q HU710PB with handle up
left side view of LG CineBeam Q HU710PB with handle up
20 angle -45 degree view of LG CineBeam Q HU710PB
20 angle -45 degree rear view of LG CineBeam Q HU710PB

Key Features

  • Minimal size & Design (135 x 135 x 80mm) 
  • 4K UHD RGB Laser
  • Maximal 120-inch screen size
  • DCI-P3 154% (Overall), Contrast 450,000:1 
  • Auto Screen Adjustment, Light Drawing
  • 500 ANSI Lumens
More
Reddot design award 2024 logo.

Red Dot [2024]

Winner of product design from Red Dot Design Award 2024

LG CineBeam Q logo.



Quality cinema life in Q

Side view of HU710PB.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Be cinematic anywhere

Enjoy a quality cinematic experience anywhere, with our compact but fully ready projector.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Small simplicity

Small size

Minimalism design

Premium picture quality

4K UHD RGB Laser

DCI-P3 154% (Overall) / Contrast 450,000:1 

Up to 120-inch screen

Easy to use 

Easy portability

Versatile handle

Smart webOS

Small & Modern design

The essence of simplicity

With its refined minimalism, the CineBeam Q integrates seamlessly with your space. An object of exquisite beauty, it looks elegant wherever you put it.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Various usage scenes of LG CineBeam HU710PB - on the tables.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Add aesthetics practically

You can also enhance the stylish atmosphere with a protector accessory while ensuring the protection of the projector.

360° rotating handle

Handle with ease

Portable and versatile, the CineBeam Q features a rotating handle that doubles as a stand. Its innovative design allows for easy carrying and projection. With the 360-degree rotating handle, enjoy 4K resolution content on any surface – walls, screens, or even ceilings.

Video of LG CineBeam HU710PB - handle ratates 360-degrees.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Various usage scenes of LG CineBeam HU710PB - Holding and moving the product, manipulating the product.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4K up to 120-inch

Small with greatness

Don’t mistake it for its small appearance. The CineBeam Q's compact body packs an impressive 8.3 megapixels and a screen measuring up to 120 inches screen into its compact frame. Place it anywhere you want and indulge in a cinematic experience.

8.3M pixels

4K UHD

DCI-P3 154% (Overall)

Color gamut

450,000:1

Contrast ratio

3-channel RGB Laser

Light source

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.

DCI-P3 154% (Overall) / 3-channel RGB Laser

Surreal color to inspire

With the 3-channel RGB Laser, you can experience the magic of vivid detail and unreal color reproduction to a range of 154% DCI-P3 (Overall).

*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.

*The figures of color gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment. 

*3-channel RGB Laser offers a separate light source for red, green, and blue.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

450,000:1 contrast ratio

Real black for deep detail

Our 450,000:1 contrast ratio delivers clear detail and real black, even through projection. Experience new levels of image quality.

*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Various usage scenes of LG CineBeam HU710PB - living room and bedroom.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Auto screen adjustment

Place and play

The CineBeam Q automatically calibrates screen alignment and optimizes focus as it is placed. Don't waste time changing settings or making adjustments; simply place and play!

Video of function - A scene where the projector automatically adjusts when a woman places it on the floor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.

*If the distance from the screen is over 2m or the placement is over 25 degrees, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.

Image of webOS home UI and remote control.

webOS

Open a world of content

Using webOS, explore a world of content with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for a subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

*Supported services may differ by country.

Fully ready to connect

Airplay & Screen Share

From phone to cinema

Freely share entertainment from your mobile device and laptop with the CineBeam Q. Use AirPlay* for Apple devices and Screen Share** for Android devices. Enjoy videos, photos, and music on a large screen.

*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector. This projector supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

**Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.

***Depending on the Wi-Fi environment and firmware version of connected external devices, these features may not work properly.

***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Bluetooth & 3W speaker

Cinematic surround sound

The CineBeam Q supports Bluetooth pairing with dual audio output, connecting two devices simultaneously. You can also experience booming music through its built-in speakers. 

*Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDMI, USB Type-C

In line with various interfaces

The CineBeam Q is compatible with various interfaces. Connect to devices that you want using its convenient ports.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*It supports a 4K 30Hz by connecting the external device with a USB Type-C port and does not support HDR.

*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery is required for operation.

External battery compatibility

You can use it outdoors by connecting an external battery to the USB Type-C port.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery (20V/3.25A or higher) is required for operation.

Enjoying a movie with a brightly projected image from the projector.

500 ANSI Lumens brightness

Enjoy an illuminating evening

The CineBeam Q boasts a brightness of 500 ANSI Lumens. After the sun goes down, sit back, relax, and enjoy the stunning visuals.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG Projection Calculator

Will it fit my space?

To make sure the projector will work in your space, use the LG Projection Calculator.

Calculate now!

What's in the box

1/2. Adapter+Power cord, 3. Remote control, 4. AA batteries

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    500

  • Type

    3Ch Laser
    (R, G, B)

  • Contrast Ratio

    450,000:1

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment
    (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Output

    3W Mono

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Zoom

    Fixed

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    500

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    450,000:1

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29

  • Energy Saving Med.

    27

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    25

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%↑

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Motorized, Auto

  • Zoom

    Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    50" ~ 120"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    80"@2.13m
    100"@2.66m

  • Throw Ratio

    1.2

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    100%

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    3Ch Laser
    (R, G, B)

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom

SOUND

  • Output

    3W Mono

  • Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear Voice lll)

  • Dolby Atmos compatible

    Yes (Pass Through)

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    80 x 135 x 135

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    1.49kg

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    Adapter 65W

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160)
    (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • HDMI

    1

FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 6.0 (Smart)

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

  • Background Image

    Yes

  • Premium CP

    Yes

  • Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

    Yes

  • Contents Suggestion

    Yes

  • Internet Browser

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition - Buit-in

    LG ThinQ

  • AI Speaker Compatibility

    Apple Homekit works-with

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    Yes

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    Yes

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (eARC)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    Yes

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    Yes

  • Setting Guide

    Yes (Bean Bird)

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    Yes (On / Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • HDR

    HDR10, HLG

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

  • TruMotion

    Yes (up to 4096x2160)

  • Upscaler

    Yes (4K)

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    Yes (4K)

  • FILMMAKER mode

    Yes

  • HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

    Yes

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment
    (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Auto Keystone

    Yes (Auto Screen Adjustment)

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Smooth Gradation

    Yes

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    Yes

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    Yes

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

    Yes

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Expert controlvADJ

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Silver

  • Local Key

    One Key

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Depends on region

  • Remote Control - Normal

    Yes

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

