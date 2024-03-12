LG CineBeam Q 4K UHD Small Projector

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Red Dot [2024]
Winner of product design from Red Dot Design Award 2024
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Be cinematic anywhere
Enjoy a quality cinematic experience anywhere, with our compact but fully ready projector.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Small simplicity
Small size
Minimalism design
Premium picture quality
4K UHD RGB Laser
DCI-P3 154% (Overall) / Contrast 450,000:1
Up to 120-inch screen
Easy to use
Easy portability
Versatile handle
Smart webOS
The essence of simplicity
With its refined minimalism, the CineBeam Q integrates seamlessly with your space. An object of exquisite beauty, it looks elegant wherever you put it.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Add aesthetics practically
You can also enhance the stylish atmosphere with a protector accessory while ensuring the protection of the projector.
Handle with ease
Portable and versatile, the CineBeam Q features a rotating handle that doubles as a stand. Its innovative design allows for easy carrying and projection. With the 360-degree rotating handle, enjoy 4K resolution content on any surface – walls, screens, or even ceilings.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Small with greatness
Don’t mistake it for its small appearance. The CineBeam Q's compact body packs an impressive 8.3 megapixels and a screen measuring up to 120 inches screen into its compact frame. Place it anywhere you want and indulge in a cinematic experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.
DCI-P3 154% (Overall) / 3-channel RGB Laser
Surreal color to inspire
With the 3-channel RGB Laser, you can experience the magic of vivid detail and unreal color reproduction to a range of 154% DCI-P3 (Overall).
*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.
*The figures of color gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.
*3-channel RGB Laser offers a separate light source for red, green, and blue.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
450,000:1 contrast ratio
Real black for deep detail
Our 450,000:1 contrast ratio delivers clear detail and real black, even through projection. Experience new levels of image quality.
*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Place and play
The CineBeam Q automatically calibrates screen alignment and optimizes focus as it is placed. Don't waste time changing settings or making adjustments; simply place and play!
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.
*If the distance from the screen is over 2m or the placement is over 25 degrees, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for a subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*Supported services may differ by country.
Fully ready to connect
Airplay & Screen Share
From phone to cinema
Freely share entertainment from your mobile device and laptop with the CineBeam Q. Use AirPlay* for Apple devices and Screen Share** for Android devices. Enjoy videos, photos, and music on a large screen.
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector. This projector supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
**Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Depending on the Wi-Fi environment and firmware version of connected external devices, these features may not work properly.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Bluetooth & 3W speaker
Cinematic surround sound
The CineBeam Q supports Bluetooth pairing with dual audio output, connecting two devices simultaneously. You can also experience booming music through its built-in speakers.
*Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
In line with various interfaces
The CineBeam Q is compatible with various interfaces. Connect to devices that you want using its convenient ports.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It supports a 4K 30Hz by connecting the external device with a USB Type-C port and does not support HDR.
*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery is required for operation.
External battery compatibility
You can use it outdoors by connecting an external battery to the USB Type-C port.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery (20V/3.25A or higher) is required for operation.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
LG Projection Calculator
Will it fit my space?
To make sure the projector will work in your space, use the LG Projection Calculator.
What's in the box
1/2. Adapter+Power cord, 3. Remote control, 4. AA batteries
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
500
-
Type
3Ch Laser
(R, G, B)
-
Contrast Ratio
450,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment
(4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Output
3W Mono
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Zoom
Fixed
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
500
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
450,000:1
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29
-
Energy Saving Med.
27
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
25
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%↑
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Motorized, Auto
-
Zoom
Fixed
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
50" ~ 120"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
80"@2.13m
100"@2.66m
-
Throw Ratio
1.2
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
100%
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Type
3Ch Laser
(R, G, B)
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom
SOUND
-
Output
3W Mono
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
Yes (Pass Through)
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
80 x 135 x 135
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
1.49kg
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
Adapter 65W
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160)
(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
HDMI
1
FEATURES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 6.0 (Smart)
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
Background Image
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
Yes
-
Contents Suggestion
Yes
-
Internet Browser
Yes
-
Voice Recognition - Buit-in
LG ThinQ
-
AI Speaker Compatibility
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
Yes
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
Yes (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
Yes
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
-
Setting Guide
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
Yes (On / Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
HDR
HDR10, HLG
-
HDR Tone Mapping
Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
TruMotion
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
-
Upscaler
Yes (4K)
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
Yes (4K)
-
FILMMAKER mode
Yes
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment
(4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Auto Keystone
Yes (Auto Screen Adjustment)
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Smooth Gradation
Yes
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
Yes
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
Yes
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
Yes
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
Yes
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
Yes
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
Yes
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
-
Expert controlvADJ
Yes
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
Silver
-
Local Key
One Key
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Depends on region
-
Remote Control - Normal
Yes
-
Conformances(Regulation)
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
