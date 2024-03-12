We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Ergo monitor
Take your home office to the next level with LG Ergo monitors. For both professionals and gamers seeking more clarity and depth from their screens than ever before, you can now discover our range of ergonomic dual monitors and stands, designed for all your home office workstation and gaming needs.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Quick help
Get instant help on shopping.
-
Talk to our customer service via WhatsApp
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Customer Service
-
Call us
Speak directly with our support representatives.