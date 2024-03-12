LG TONE Free fit TF7

*IP67 rating is the combination of IP6X and IPX7. IP6X means dust tight for no ingress of dust and complete protection against contact.

IPX7 is protection against the effects of immersion in water, based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.

*Charging cradle is not waterproof. Earbuds must be thoroughly dried prior to placing them into the charging cradle or they may be damaged. Hands must also be dried prior to handling the charging cradle.