About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

[Shop Offer] Home Entertainment Bundle Promotions

06/05/2024 ~ 31/05/2024

Enjoy special price on add-on item in 'Buy More, Save More' section of poduct purchase page, and get extra discount on TV at the same time.

    OLED TV ModelAdd-on Item
    LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV
    OLED77G4PCA

    31L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier MD19GQCE0
    LG Soundbar SG10TY
    LG Soundbar S95TR

    LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV
    OLED65G4PCA

    31L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier MD19GQCE0
    LG Soundbar SG10TY

    LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV
    OLED55G4PCA

    31L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier MD19GQCE0
    LG Soundbar SG10TY

    LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV
    OLED83C4PCA

    31L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier MD19GQCE0
    LG Soundbar SC9S
    LG Soundbar S95TR

    LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV
    OLED77C4PCA

    31L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier MD19GQCE0
    LG Soundbar SC9S
    LG Soundbar S95TR

    LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV
    OLED65C4PCA

    31L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier MD19GQCE0
    LG Soundbar SC9S

    LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV
    OLED55C4PCA

    31L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier MD19GQCE0
    LG Soundbar SC9S

    LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV
    OLED48C4PCA

    -

    LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV
    OLED42C4PCA

    -

    LG OLED B4 4K Smart TV
    OLED77B4PCA

    31L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier MD19GQCE0
    LG Soundbar S77S
    LG Soundbar S95TR

    LG OLED B4 4K Smart TV
    OLED65B4PCA

    31L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier MD19GQCE0
    LG Soundbar S77S

    LG OLED B4 4K Smart TV
    OLED55B4PCA

    31L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier MD19GQCE0
    LG Soundbar S77S

    LG OLED B4 4K Smart TV
    OLED48B4PCA

    -

    LG OLED evo C3 4K Smart TV
    OLED48C3PCA

    -

    LG OLED B3 4K Smart TV
    OLED55B3PCA

    LG Sound Bar SC9S

    LG OLED A3 4K Smart TV
    OLED65A3PCA    		-
    LG OLED B3 4K Smart TV
    OLED65B3PCA    		LG Sound Bar S77S
    LG Sound Bar SC9S
    LG OLED evo C3 4K Smart TV
    OLED55C3PCA    		LG XBOOM 360 XO3 Portable Bluetooth Speakers XO3QBE
    LG OLED evo G3 4K Smart TV
    OLED55G3PCA    		LG XBOOM 360 XO3 Portable Bluetooth Speakers XO3QBE
    LG OLED evo C3 4K Smart TV
    OLED65C3PCA    		LG Sound Bar SC9S 
    LG OLED evo G3 4K Smart TV
    OLED65G3PCA

    LG Sound Bar SC9S 

    LG OLED evo C3 4K Smart TV
    OLED77C3PCA

    LG Sound Bar SC9S 

    LG OLED evo G3 4K Smart TV
    OLED77G3PCA    		LG Sound Bar SC9S

     

    Other TV ModelAdd-on Item
    LG OLED Flex
    42LX3QPCA

    LG XBOOM 360 XO3 Portable Bluetooth Speakers XO3QBE

    UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9

    LG StanbyME Go
    27LX5QKNA    		LG XBOOM 360 XO3 Portable Bluetooth Speakers XO3QBE
    LG StanbyME
    27ART10AKPL    		LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S
    LG UHD 4K Smart TV
    75UR9150PCK    		-
    LG QNED81 4K Smart TV
    75QNED81CRA

    LG Sound Bar S77S

    LG QNED81 4K Smart TV
    86QNED81CRA    		LG Sound Bar S77S
    LG QNED81 4K Smart TV
    65QNED81CRA    		-
    Return to promotion