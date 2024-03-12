We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED | Objet Collection Easel
More than a TV —
a work of art
One TV transforms your interior
Easel in Line View leaning against a wall with decorative molding. It sits next to a painting on the wall and behind an intricately designed rug.
*Angle of Leaning Install can be adjusted to a maximum of 5˚. This is an approximate figure and an exact 5˚ angle is not guaranteed.
**Leaning Install requires wall mount installation.
*Rear cable bracket must be removed before installation.
**Zero Gap Install requires wall mount installation.
Line View & Full View
Experience two brand new views
With the moving cover, you get a new display experience on the same TV. Use Line View to decorate your space with daily information, then switch to Full View to enjoy the complete screen. Every moment you’re not watching TV blends in with your home and everyday life.
*The moving cover is remote controllable and only supports Line View and Full View.
Adding new perspective to your everyday
Close-up of Easel leaning against the wall as Line View displays the time and weather with a textured oil painting theme on-screen. Line View displaying the time and weather with a pink architectural theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a black and white paint strokes theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a sky theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a khaki green 3D object theme. Line View displaying the music player with a line pattern theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a colorful painting theme.
A new world when you open the screen
Easel in Full View seen blending into the decor of three living rooms. Easel displays sand dunes on-screen while leaning against a green wall surrounded by colorful objects. Easel displays moose on-screen while leaning against a brick wall in front of a leather sofa. Easel displays waves crashing on-screen in an industrial-inspired interior.
Set the mood with a masterpiece
*Screen automatically switches to Full View when Gallery Mode is selected in Line View.
*Kvadrat is a premium textile brand in Denmark.
Powerful performance for incredible picture
EASEL in Full View displaying a whale underneath the water while sunlight shines from above. The picture goes beyond the TV, demonstrating its immersive picture.
*Comparison based on the Full White measurement of LG OLED TVs, excluding the OLED evo series.
**Screen images simulated.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content, including those on OTT services.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1462 x 1568 x 54.8
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
52
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
AI 4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1462 x 1568 x 54.8
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1660 x 1835 x 330
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
52
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
82
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
