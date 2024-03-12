We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG StanbyME 27" Rollable Touch Screen
Key Specs
-
Display Type
FHD
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
α7 Gen4 Processor
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
621 x 361 x 29.9
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
4.8
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
FHD
-
Display Resolution
Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α7 Gen4 Processor
-
AI Upscaling
Resolution Upscaler
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
621 x 361 x 29.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
621 x 1077 x 397
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1265 x 207 x 580
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
397 x 397
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
4.8
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
17.5
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
23
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound
-
Clear Voice Pro
Clear voice
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
