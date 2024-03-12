About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client (Non OS)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

27" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client (Non OS)

27CN650N-6A

27" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client (Non OS)

front view

With Cloud computing, you can expect Enhanced Security, Access Anytime, Anywhere, Making Operations More Efficient, Improved Collaboration, Business Continuity and Cost Savings.

Why Cloud Device

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various Thin Client form factors. LG’s excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.

More Powerful Performance with Processor (Intel® Celeron J4105), RAM (4GB DDR4) and Storage (16GB eMMC).

Quad-core Processor

More Powerful Performance

With advanced Quad-core Processor and a powerful system memory option, 27CN650N helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.

LG monitor offers Wide Viewing Angle 178̊ by IPS.

27" Full HD IPS Display

True Colors at Any Angle

LG Full HD display with IPS technology delivers a clearer and consistent true color. It provides visual comfort for viewing charts and reports with others, presenting clear images from any angle.

Triple-monitor setup with two 27UL850 monitors.
Up to 2 Display Support

The Most Productive Workstation

LG 27CN650N supports up to 4K UHD resolution dual displays. With the most flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.

*27CN650N display supports up to Full HD resolution (1920x1080).

USB Type-C™

With a single USB Type-C™ connection, delivers up to 4K hi-resolution imagery and transmits data with faster transfer speeds at once.

Various Interface

1) DisplayPort 2) USB Type-C™ 3) USB 3.0 4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) SFP Ready 6) HDMI 7) Headphone & Mic Combo 8) USB 2.0

fanless design contributing to creating a pleasant office environment and increasing cost efficiency

Pop-up Type Full HD Webcam

Enhanced Usability & Security

Featuring the pop-up type built-in Full HD webcam with improved security and the integrated speaker, to host various meetings and video conferences.

fanless design contributing to creating a pleasant office environment and increasing cost efficiency
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases LG 24CN650N’s lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise and heat provide a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.
products view of Swivel, Pivot, Tilt, Height and feature One Click Stand.
Ergonomic Design

Smart Workspace

You can create the comfort workspace with versatile screen tilt, height, pivot and swivel adjustments. By featuring the one click stand, allows you to save time and reduce a loss of work for multiple Thin clients setup.
Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    825.6 × 570.7(460.7) × 230

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    825.6 × 374.8 × 60.5

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    940 × 490 x 241

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.3

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12

FEATURES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    NO

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • VRR

    NO

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    NO

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    Cloud Device

  • Year

    2020

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(Out 1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB-C

    YES(Out 1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • Line out

    NO

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    30W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    1.24W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 1.0W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Display Port

    NO

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.6

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    N/A

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

SOUND

  • Speaker

    3W x 2

  • Bluetooth Conectivity

    YES

  • DTS HP:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Rich Bass

    NO

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100