27'' UHD 8MP Surgical Medical Monitor

27HJ710S-W

27'' UHD 8MP Surgical Medical Monitor

A Display Optimized for the Operating Room

The detailed picture quality of the LG surgical monitor meets operating room requirements. With its 27-inch IPS 8MP display, the LG surgical monitor improves work efficiency not only by enabling detailed observation but also by displaying multiple imaging applications.

IPS & 115 OF sRGB Enhancing Deep Red

The 8MP IPS display enables detailed observation of previously hard-to-see regions and displays multiple imaging applications. Especially, it provides brightness and sRGB over 115 percent to ensure accurate color reproduction in the surgery room. Also, by adding a deep red color spectrum, it assures color expression of the red spectrum.
DICOM Part 14 & Brightness Stabilization

With various features to stabilize and adjust the brightness to meet standard viewing requirements, it measures and sets every grayscale tone to create a monitor compliant with DICOM Part 14* to ensure visual accuracy and consistency. It also offers stabilized brightness settings that quickly adapt to correspond to lighting conditions.

* DICOM Part 14, published by the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) and the American College of Radiology (ACR), provides strict guidelines for performing grayscale display function calibration and quality assurance tests on displays used in medical imaging applications.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces on-screen flickers, which helps minimize eye strain and eye fatigue. By combining Flicker Safe with the proven picture quality of IPS technology, users can comfortably work throughout the day.

*Dynamic Sync Mode is only available to 60Hz input source.

Dustproof & Waterproof

LG's multi-coated glass is highly durable and scratch-resistant and protects the panel. The front panel is IP35 rated and the back panel is IP32 rated, protecting against dust, water or fluids that may contact it during an operation. Furthermore, the waterproofing safeguards, its flat surface allows for easy cleaning and control buttons.

Anti-reflection &
Optical Bonding Glass

The optically bonded glass significantly reduces internal reflection between cover glass and LCD to enhance accuracy. Improved anti-reflection ability enables displays to look brighter and sharper for the highest image quality. Users can accurately judge what they see on-screen with high legibility and definition without eyestrain.
All Spec

PANEL

  • Type

    IPS + Glass

  • Size

    27" (16:9)

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.1554mm x 0.1554mm

  • Display Colors

    10bit/sRGB 99% + Deep Red

  • Viewing Angles

    178/178

  • Brightness

    800cd/m2

  • Surface Treatment

    Optical Bonding Glass (1.3T)

  • Contrast Ratio (typical)

    1000:1

  • Response Time (Typical)

    14ms (Typ.)

VIDEO SIGNALS

  • Input Terminals

    HDMI(2.0) x 1, DP(1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1

  • Output Terminals

    DP(1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1

  • Digital Scanning Frequency (H/V)

    HDMI, DP: 30~135kHz / 56~61Hz DVI-D: 30~83kHz / 56~61Hz

  • Sync Formats

    Dynamic Sync Mode (Thru Mode)

USB

  • Function

    1upstream, 1downstream (For calibration)

  • Standard

    USB3.0

POWER

  • Power Requirements

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Maximum Power Consumption

    120W

  • Power Management

    0.3W

SENSOR

  • Yes

    Brightness Stabilization

ENVIRONMENTAL REQUIREMENTS

  • Yes

    IP35 / IP32 (Front / Back)

CERTIFICATIONS & STANDARDS

  • Yes

    IEC(IEC60601-1 / IEC60601-1-2), FCC(FCC part 15 Class A), CB, UL(UL60601-1), C-UL-US, KC, RoHS, REACH, WEEE, CISPR, EN, ANSI, AAMI, CE MDD(Class 1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Yes

    Power cord, HDMI Cable, DP Cable, Adapter, CD/Book Manual

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Weight(Without Stand)

    7.7kg