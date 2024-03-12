About Cookies on This Site

27'' 8MP Clinical Review Medical Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

27HJ712C-W

8MP IPS Display 1

8MP IPS Display

Its superior picture quality meets operating room requirements. It improves work efficiency by enabling detailed observation and displaying multiple imaging applications. IPS technology offers outstanding picture quality along with a 178 degree wide viewing angle, so images can be viewed by medical professionals from different angles.

*8MP (Mega Pixel): 4K 3840x2160

Accurate Color Representation 1

Accurate Color Representation

It enables detailed observation of previously hard-to-see regions and displays multiple imaging applications. In particular, it provides brightness and sRGB over 99 to ensure accurate color reproduction in the surgery room. Moreover, by adding a deep red color spectrum, the monitor assures color expression of red spectrum.
DICOM Part 14 Compatible 1

DICOM Part 14 Compatible

DICOM Part 14, published by the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) and the American College of Radiology (ACR), provides strict guidelines for how grayscale display function calibration and quality assurance tests should be performed on monitors used in medical imaging applications.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : Standard applied to the grayscale tone characteristics of monitors used in the medical field.

Quick Response Time 1

Quick Response Time

A lot of heavy information is created after checking up and it can be difficult to clearly get all the information at once. Since this monitor supports a low input lag and quick response time, it receives a signal quickly and displays a clear image with no distortion, for precise decoding information to achieve an efficient review.

*Dynamic Sync Mode is only available to 60Hz input source.

Brightness Stabilization 1

Brightness Stabilization

A sensor measures the monitor's backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by aging, for consistently stable images during usage.
Flicker Safe 1

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe protects eyes from fatigue by virtually eliminating flickering. The steady image helps doctors protect their vision and allows them to continue working as long as they want.
Reader Mode 1

Reader Mode

Reader Mode provides optimal conditions for clinical use. LG's Reader Mode technology reduces blue light, protecting doctors' eyes from fatigue.
Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.1

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    NO

  • DICOM Compliant

    YES

  • Hot Key

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Brightness stabilization

    YES

  • Auto Luminance Sensor

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Presence Sensor

    NO

  • Front Sensor

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/8500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

  • Pathology Mode

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Rotation & Mirror Mode

    NO

  • Failover Input Switch

    NO

  • Focus View

    NO

  • Light Box Mode

    NO

  • Lighting

    NO

  • Black Stabilizer

    NO

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • 3G-SDI

    NO

  • 12G-SDI

    NO

  • Composite (Resolution)

    NO

  • S-Video

    NO

  • Component (Resolution)

    NO

  • RS-232

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V, 3.42A

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • KGMP

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

  • RoHS

    YES

  • REACH

    YES

  • WEEE

    YES

  • MFDS

    YES

  • IP(Front/Except for front)

    NO

  • Vandal-proof

    NO

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • FDA

    Class I

  • ISO13485

    YES

  • GMP

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • DVI-D (Color/Length)

    NO

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    YES

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    YES

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Display Port

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • Qubyx

    NO

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Machanical Power Switch

    NO

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100