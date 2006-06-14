We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Balloon TV
CORPORATE 06/14/2006
L'URL a été copiée dans le presse-papiers.
Destined to football fans and launched for World cup, Hans Dribbling is a small balloon shaped TV in real leather! It’s part of the new Hannspree range, in which you may also find a basket balloon, elephant, shell or even bear TVs. Price between 400 and 700 euros: 130° x 110° vision, 800 x 600 SVGA resolution, 350 cd/m2 brightnes, 2 x 2W speakers and Jack entry built in.
- Précédent
Techno Bazar 13/06/2006
- Suivant
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/ma/fr/a-propos-de-lg/presse-et-medias/balloon-tv.html isCopied
paste