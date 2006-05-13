LG 2nd Marketing Forum in Casablanca

For 2006, LG Electronics has adopted a new group strategy called “Blue Ocean”. According to this strategy, LG wants to establish its leadership on various markets in which the company operates by using innovation in five categories: products, commercial approach, work values, management system and the people valorisation. The strategy objective is to improve and facilitate consumer daily life by offering products and services which guarantee enjoyment and modern life style. LG has chosen Casablanca Morocco for its second Regional Marketing forum the 4 & 5th May. The first one has been organised at Dubai. The most discussed subject is the LG’s marketing strategy World Cup 2006.