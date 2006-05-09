We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dix ans de garantie!
CORPORATE 05/09/2006
In Morocco, while electric household appliance purchasing, consumers take in account several decision criteria. So that LG takes it very seriously the question of guarantee and service to ensure a consumer loyalty development. For its laundry washing machine, LG offers a 10 year record guarantee on its Direct Drive engine.
