LG vend plus de climatiseurs

05/13/2006
Thanks to its air-conditioners sales, global digital leader LG remains first in its category for the sixth consecutive year. In 2005 yet, annual sales reached 10 million units. LG is air-conditioners largest manufacturer since 2000 with 20% annual average growth rate.
