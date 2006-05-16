“LG’s growth in Morocco is directly related to consumers purchasing power development ”

Télécharger les photos (JPG)

During a recent interview, LG Morocco General Director explained that in qualitative requirements and services matters, Moroccan and European behaviours are very similar... Mr Jay Young Lee applies new LG marketing strategy called “Blue Ocean”, ...In Morocco, while new technologies demand –such as LCD- is increasing, market competition will become harder and harder... That’s why LG, since its arrival on Moroccan’s market, has positioned its prices on Morocan’s consumer purchasing power, offering him top-of-the-range products... LG closely follows this evolution and still presents an offer in relation with the market. ... MENA regional Forum took place in Casablanca’s Hyatt Hotel on May 4th and 5th 2006. Forum’s first edition had been held in Dubai, treating of marketing strategies around next June World Football Cup which represents a great international scale event. Korean group, conscious of the influence of such an event on customers purchase decisions (especially on TV, LCD & Plasma) met in order to determine headlights actions to set up around this global sport event...