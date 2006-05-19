LG leads global air conditioner sales

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
CORPORATE 05/19/2006
Global and regional digital leader LG Electronics has topped global air conditioners sales for the sixth consecutive year notching up annual sales of 10 million units in 2005. LG has held the top spot in air conditioner manufacturing since 2000 with an average annual growth of 20 per cent. According to leading Japanese market research consultancy Fuji-Keizai, LG sold approximately 10,500,000 units last year meaning 17.4% worldwide sales. From 2004, LG has been focusing on premium air conditioning products and plans to further strengthen its line-up of design-oriented, state-of-the-art ARTCOOL air conditioners. LG has incorporated an eco-friendly tool in its air conditioners that bans the use of environmentally destructive heavy metals such as lead and cadmium.

