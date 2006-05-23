We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Article of Les Echos following the DD french press Trip
CORPORATE 05/23/2006
L'URL a été copiée dans le presse-papiers.
In this article Regis Marti for Les echos presented the LG DD strategy and objectifs. In this article the journalist talks about investments to increase display production and presents Gumi Factory. There is few citations of top executives Korean managers like Young-chan kim.
- Précédent
LG leads global air conditioner sales 19/05/2006
- Suivant
Chocolate phone 24/05/2006
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/ma/fr/a-propos-de-lg/presse-et-medias/article-of-les-echos-following-the-dd-french-press-trip.html isCopied
paste