We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Chocolate phone
CORPORATE 05/24/2006
L'URL a été copiée dans le presse-papiers.
LG Electronics launches in Europe its Chocolate phone which had a success in Korea. Why Chocolate? Because this word evokes the desire, explains a French person in charge of LG.
- Précédent
- Suivant
Product test on Chocolate Phone 25/05/2006
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/ma/fr/a-propos-de-lg/presse-et-medias/chocolate-phone.html isCopied
paste