LG s'attaque au marché des notebooks
CORPORATE 05/03/2006
LG Launches for the first time world wide notebooks based on the NAPA plat-form. Cheol Hong Park, Product Manager: " Today LG is strongly commited te reach the notebooks market". Different models of laptops are now present on the Moroccan market.
