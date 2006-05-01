We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Marché de l'électroménager LG réalise des résultats spectaculaires
L'URL a été copiée dans le presse-papiers.
LG, general manufacturer in electronics, data-processing, mobiles and air conditioning products, improves its Kingdom positioning. The Korean subsidiary company does not intend to be satisfied with a small share of market or a particular market segment. LG is getting more and more present, monopolizing many markets, so that it is difficult to compete with it, in particular in electric household appliances level.
- Précédent
- Suivant
LG s'attaque au marché des notebooks 03/05/2006
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/ma/fr/a-propos-de-lg/presse-et-medias/march-de-llectromnager-lg-ralise-des-rsultats-spectaculaires.html isCopied
paste