Youssef Berrada, director of LG’s air-conditioning department, Morocco
LG’s air-conditioning products carried out 25% of national market in 2005. LG’s main customers are retailers and fitters whom ensure, at the same time, supply and installation. “Our strategy is to ensure distribution and after sale service, installation is not our main objective” says Y. Berrada. “Moroccan air conditioning market gets well and it’s promising”.
