LG's TV with digital recorder
LG Electronics has introduced the regions first upgraded flat panel TV enhanced with a built-in 250GB High Definition Digital Video Recorder (HD DVR). LGs HD DVR has won the CES Innovation Awards for 2005 and 2006 and the iF Design and Red dot Design Awards for 2005. The next generation TV has double the storage capacity of earlier models and many more added features. The DVR can store up to 21 hours of digital high-definition programming and up to 92 hours of digital standard-definition programming.
