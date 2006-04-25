We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG launches fingerprint recognition mobile PC
At safety ends, LG Electronics has invented whole mobile computers (Express dual) with fingertips recognition. The "Authentec Truepril" technology successfully replaces traditional passwords. The mobile’s owner is the only person able to reach his stored information. Today, this near “science fiction” technology is integrated in several electronic instruments. This solution remains single for each user and allows a thorough protection. LG works on the integration of its most advanced solutions and technologies to provide its customer’s various needs.
