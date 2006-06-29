We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG F3000
06/29/2006
LG announces for this summer 2006 the F3000, a new cell phone from the "F" (Fashion) series. With the look of a racing car, this mobile phone is equipped with more advanced functions and memory capacity than its older brothers.
