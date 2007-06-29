We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Shine KE970
LG avait initié sa gamme de téléphones mobiles design intitulée « Black Label » avec le Chocolate, et l’étouffe avec le Shine qui doit son nom à sa coque brillante en métal brossé et à un grand écran 2,2 pouces faisant office de miroir lorsqu’il est éteint. Particulièrement élégant et convivial à utiliser, il est doté d’un écran spacieux et lumineux et de nombreuse prestations multimédia.
