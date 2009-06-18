We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Nouveau ! LG KP500-Cookie
CORPORATE 06/18/2009
Toute la finesse du tactile
Petit génie de technologie complice de votre vie, le KP500 met au bout du doigt grâce à son interface tactile tout ce dont vous rêviez dans le minimum d'encombrement : appareil photo 3 Megapixels, enregistreur vidéo, radio FM, sans oublier la fonction USB !
