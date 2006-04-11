We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Téléphonie Mobile LG C3380 "Ramassé" et efficace
LG has recently launched on the market its new cellular phone C3380. This small but smart cellular has a luxurious design, and a very light weight of 85 gr. It only measures 88,8 X 47,3 X 24 and its battery, very powerful, allows up to 5 hours communications. Camera integrated with flash and zoom. The “bluetooth kit” is offered by Maroc Telecom for a 24 month’s subscription.
