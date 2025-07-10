Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Aspirateur balai sans fil puissant équipé de la technologie Kompressor™

Aspirateur balai sans fil puissant équipé de la technologie Kompressor™

A9K-PROPLUS

Aspirateur balai sans fil puissant équipé de la technologie Kompressor™

()
Caractéristiques principales

  • Aspiration puissante
  • Kompressor™ - Compactage de la poussière et vidage facile
  • Batterie Dual PowerPack™ pour une durée de fonctionnement pouvant atteindre 120 minutes
  • Commande tactile
  • Système de filtration en 5 étapes
  • Filtres amovibles et lavables
Voir aussi

Aspiration puissante pour un nettoyage en profondeur

La combinaison des technologies Smart Inverter Motor™ et Axial Turbo Cyclone qui séparent les particules de saleté et de poussière permet d’assurer une aspiration puissante et durable.

La zone de la poignée de l’aspirateur-balai est présentée à gauche avec le Smart Inverter Motor™

Déploiement d’une technologie de nettoyage puissante et durable

La technologie Smart Inverter Motor consiste en une conception sans balais avec une minimisation de la friction mécanique lors du fonctionnement. Cette conception améliore la durabilité du moteur, permettant ainsi à LG d’offrir une garantie de 10 ans sur les pièces du moteur.

 Compressez les saletés dans le bac, pour vider moins souvent

La technologie LG KOMPRESSOR™ vous fait gagner du temps en comprimant la poussière et les poils recueillis dans le bac. Grâce au compactage de la poussière et des poils (jusqu’à 2,4 fois la capacité non compressée*), la nécessité de nettoyage du bac est moins fréquente. Lorsqu’il s’avère nécessaire de le vider, il suffit d’appuyer sur le levier Kompressor en ouvrant la porte du bac pour en nettoyer le contenu.

*Les résultats peuvent varier selon l’environnement de fonctionnement.

Nettoyage et recharge en même temps

Grâce aux deux batteries interchangeables incluses, vous pouvez effectuer le nettoyage et la recharge en même temps. La durée de fonctionnement de la batterie peut atteindre 120 minutes*.

*Sur la base des résultats de tests internes de LG, la durée de fonctionnement pour chaque mode (Normal, Power et Turbo) peut atteindre 120 minutes, 60 minutes et 14 minutes, respectivement. Ces durées de fonctionnement s’appliquent lorsque deux batteries sont utilisées, l’une étant rechargée dans l’aspirateur tandis que l’autre est directement rechargée par la station de recharge. Avec une batterie (directement rechargée sur la station de recharge), la durée de fonctionnement pour chaque mode (Normal, Power et Turbo) peut atteindre 60 minutes, 30 minutes, 7 minutes, respectivement.
**Le test a été effectué à température ambiante (26℃, 78,8℉), sans buse et avec le Wifi activé.
***Durée de fonctionnement avec la buse du système d’entraînement pour chaque mode (Normal, Power et Turbo) peut atteindre 80 minutes, 40 minutes et 12 minutes, respectivement lorsque deux batteries sont utilisées. Avec une batterie, la durée de fonctionnement pour chaque mode (Normal, Power et Turbo) est de 40 minutes, 20 minutes et 6 minutes, respectivement. La durée de fonctionnement réelle peut varier selon l’environnement de fonctionnement et les heures d’utilisation.
Trois images présentent l’aspirateur dans le socle de recharge à différents endroits : dans la première, le socle de recharge est à côté d’un canapé, dans la deuxième, il est à côté d’un bureau et dans la troisième, il est à côté d’un lit.

Options de recharge et de rangement

L’aspirateur-balai CordZero peut être rangé facilement et soigneusement chez vous de trois différentes manières : Mode Fixation murale, mode Support au sol et mode Compact.

Trois images présentent l’aspirateur dans le socle de recharge à différents endroits : dans la première, le socle de recharge est à côté d’un canapé, dans la deuxième, il est à côté d’un bureau et dans la troisième, il est à côté d’un lit.

Rangement et recharge faciles partout, Aucun perçage n’est nécessaire.

Le socle de recharge a trois options de rangement : autonome, compact et fixation murale classique.

Trois images présentent l’aspirateur dans le socle de recharge à différents endroits : dans la première, le socle de recharge est à côté d’un canapé, dans la deuxième, il est à côté d’un bureau et dans la troisième, il est à côté d’un lit.

Rangement et recharge faciles partout, Aucun perçage n’est nécessaire.

Le socle de recharge a trois options de rangement : autonome, compact et fixation murale classique.

VC-CordZero-A9-Komp-FantasySilver-06-Control-Features-With-M.jpg

Fonctions de contrôle tactiles

Les fonctions Marche, Arrêt et les niveaux de puissance, y compris le mode « Turbo », sont faciles à sélectionner par simple appui tactile.

Le produit est présenté en vue latérale avec une flèche sur le tuyau indiquant l’option d’extension à 4 étapes. Un dessin au trait à gauche présente le manche allongé à 112 cm, puis à 88 cm et tournée.

Longueur de manche réglable pour la polyvalence

Elle s’allonge ou se contracte facilement pour le rangement et une utilisation polyvalente sur les planchers et les surfaces difficiles d’accès.

Un robinet est présenté avec de l’eau qui s’écoule et occupe la moitié de la photo pour illustrer la facilité de nettoyage des trois objets qui constituent le filtre et le système cyclonique de l’aspirateur-balai en train de flotter.

Filtres amovibles et lavables

Assurez facilement la maintenance de votre aspirateur en retirant et en lavant vos filtres. Au fil du temps, la saleté s’accumule sur les filtres à l’intérieur de votre aspirateur. Le filtre métallique, le préfiltre en tissu et le filtre à poussières fines peuvent tous être retirés et lavés dans de l’eau propre pour nettoyer la saleté. Laissez les filtres sécher complètement avant de les remonter dans l’aspirateur.

*Après le lavage, assurez-vous que les filtres sont complètement secs avant de les remonter. Le temps de séchage peut varier selon la saison, la température ou l’humidité.
Le système de filtration à 5 étapes du produit a été séparé et présenté avec des flèches et des mots indiquant chaque étape, à savoir : 1er cyclone, filtre à poussières métallique, 2e cyclone, préfiltre, filtre à poussières fines.

Nettoyez vos planchers et capturez les particules de poussières fines grâce au système de filtration à 5 étapes

Le système de filtration à 5 étapes sépare les poussières aspirées dans le bac à poussières et filtre les poussières fines restantes - jusqu’à une moyenne de 99,999 % 

 des particules de 0,5 ㎛ ~ 4,2 ㎛.

*Le test effectué par SLG était basé sur les normes IEC 62885-2 et EN 60312-1, la capacité de rétention de poussières à une taille de particule de 0,5㎛ ~ 4,2㎛ en mode Turbo a été testée et s’est établie en moyenne à 99,999 % (niveau « Excellent », 5 étoiles). La capacité de rétention de poussières peut varier selon l’environnement de fonctionnement.

L’aspirateur dans le socle de recharge se trouve dans une salle de séjour en arrière-plan avec une femme en train de regarder son téléphone au premier plan. Une image de l’écran du téléphone présente l’historique de nettoyage de son produit.

Recevez des messages d’alerte et de suivi pour un nettoyage profond et puissant

ThinQ facilite le suivi et la maintenance de votre CordZero™ A9 Kompressor en vous envoyant des messages d’alerte pour la vérification de l’état du filtre et lorsque votre batterie est chargée, ainsi que l’exécution du diagnostic et l’historique de nettoyage, le tout sur une seule application.*

*Smartphone compatible avec Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) ou version ultérieure, iOS 9 ou version ultérieure requis pour l'application LG ThinQ®. Connexion de données mobiles et Wifi à domicile requise.

Application Power Drive Nozzles™ intégrée

Buse multi-surfaces

Buse Slim Power Drive™

Accessoires et outils de nettoyage

Suceur plat

Outil combiné

Le design, les caractéristiques et les spécifications peuvent être modifiés sans préavis. Images d’écran simulées et/ou dramatisées. Certaines fonctionnalités des vidéos peuvent ne pas être disponibles sur tous les modèles. Veuillez vous référer à l’onglet SPÉCIFICATIONS TECHNIQUES pour une liste complète des caractéristiques par modèle.

 

Les détails affichés sur les images des produits peuvent varier selon la région, le pays ou le modèle.

Toutes les caractéristiques

Ce que disent les gens

