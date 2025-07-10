Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All-in-One Tower avec 10 ans de garantie.

A9T-ULTRA

All-in-One Tower avec 10 ans de garantie.

LG All-in-One Tower avec 10 ans de garantie., A9T-ULTRA
Caractéristiques principales

  • All-in-One Tower™
  • UVC LED et système de filtration
  • Double batterie
  • Serpillère Power Drive™.
  • Smart Inverter Motor™
  • ThinQ™
Voir aussi

Solution de nettoyage tout-en-un pour un entretien ménager harmonieux

Présentation de l’unique aspirateur dont vous aurez besoin LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ avec All-in-One Tower™ joue le rôle d’un appareil de nettoyage intelligent et puissant qui assure un nettoyage sans efforts.

 

 Le bac est vidé automatiquement lorsque vous replacez l’aspirateur-balai dans la station d’accueil, vous permettant ainsi de gagner du temps et d’éviter les tracas liés à la dispersion de la poussière partout.

*Les images du produit présentées dans l’image et la vidéo sont fournies uniquement à titre d'illustration et peuvent différer du produit réel.

Système de filtration à 3 étapes

Le système de filtration capture et happe la poussière fine dans la All-in-One Tower™. Ainsi, la poussière n’est pas remise en circulation dans votre salle de séjour.

UVC LED

L’UVC LED prévient la croissance bactérienne dans le sac à poussière.

*Le test a été effectué par KRIBS, conformément au protocole de LG Electronics. Le sac à poussière de la All-in-One Tower (numéro de modèle : VDS-ST1*U) a été rempli d’une imitation de poussière domestique, définie par la norme IEC 628852 7.2.2.3 et de bactéries (Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, pneumonia bacilli, Escherichia coli - environ 107 CFU / ㎖ pour chaque bactérie testée). La culture est présente sur 9 emplacements représentatifs du sommet de la poussière. Après avoir fait fonctionner l’UVC LED pendant 2 heures, on a procédé à une comparaison entre le nombre de bactéries vivantes et la culture non traitée. [Conditions de test : (23 ± 2) ℃, (45 ± 5) % R.H.]

**Le sac à poussière doit être remplacé lorsque le témoin lumineux clignote sur l’écran. LG recommande de remplacer le sac à poussière tous les 3 mois pour garantir une performance optimale et empêcher la prolifération des bactéries.

***Le taux d’inhibition de la croissance bactérienne peut varier en fonction des conditions environnementales.

Présente le pack de batteries de l’aspirateur.

Nettoyez et chargez en même temps grâce à la technologie  Dual Battery Pack

Offre une performance de nettoyage continue avec une durée de fonctionnement qui atteint 120 minutes.

It shows the battery pack of the vacuum cleaner.

Nettoyez et chargez en même temps avec deux packs de batteries

Offre des performances de nettoyage ininterrompues avec une autonomie allant jusqu'à 120 minutes.

*Selon les résultats des tests internes de LG, l'autonomie de chaque mode (Normal, Power et Turbo) peut atteindre respectivement 120 min, 60 min et 14 min. (L'autonomie de chaque mode (Normal, Power et Turbo) de l'A9 peut atteindre respectivement 80 min, 18 min et 12 min.) Ces autonomies s'appliquent lorsque deux batteries sont utilisées, l'une étant chargée dans l'aspirateur et l'autre directement par la station de charge. Avec une batterie (la batterie est directement chargée depuis la station de charge), l'autonomie de chaque mode (Normal, Power et Turbo) peut atteindre respectivement 60 min, 30 min et 7 min. L'autonomie réelle peut être réduite lorsque la buse Power Drive avec moteur est utilisée et peut également varier en fonction de l'environnement de fonctionnement et des heures d'utilisation. Le test a été effectué à température ambiante (26 ℃, 78,8 ℉), sans aucune buse et avec le Wi-Fi activé.

Rangement approprié - Combinaison et suceur plat

Compartiment gauche - Power DriveTM Mini

Compartiment latéral - Ouvrez le crochet de la buse des deux côtés de la All-in-One TowerTM pour accrocher soigneusement vos buses.

*Les images du produit sont fournies à titre d'illustration uniquement et peuvent différer du produit réel.

Aspirateur et serpillère  en même temps

Réduisez votre temps de nettoyage en aspirant et en nettoyant en même temps grâce à la serpillère Power Drive™. Détachez le réservoir pour un nettoyage et un remplissage commodes.

*Les images du produit présentées dans l’image et la vidéo sont fournies uniquement à titre d'illustration et peuvent différer du produit réel.

**Le test a été effectué par Intertek avec une procédure de test fournie par LG. La quantité d’eau sur les serpillères Power Drive était en mode Normal. La quantité d’eau dans les serpillères Power Drive était de 85 % en mode élevé et de plus de 80 % en mode faible lorsqu’elle a nettoyé 44㎡ pendant 30 minutes en mode Normal. La quantité d’eau peut varier en fonction de l’environnement de fonctionnement.

Présente le bouton de contrôle de l’eau en 3 étapes de l’aspirateur. Il s’agit de l’étape 1, de l’étape 2 et de la fermeture d’eau.

Contrôlez votre alimentation en eau

Le mécanisme de contrôle à 3 niveaux règle la quantité d’eau provenant du réservoir d’alimentation en eau. Choisissez entre une alimentation en eau faible, élevée ou aucune alimentation en eau en fonction de vos exigences.

*Les images du produit sont fournies à titre d'illustration uniquement et peuvent différer du produit réel.

It shows the vacuum cleaner handle and the button on the handle.

Activez votre aspirateur facilement grâce à la commande à une touche

Mettez en marche, en arrêt et réglez faciment les niveaux de puissance grâce à la commande à une touche. Appuyez sur le bouton ' ' pour activer l’aspirateur et le mode Serpillère.

*Les images du produit sont fournies à titre d'illustration uniquement et peuvent différer du produit réel.

Aspiration puissante pour un nettoyage en profondeur

Le Smart Inverter MotorTM sans balais tourne à grande vitesse pour générer une aspiration puissante qui atteint 200 W pour soulever les particules de poussière facilement.

*Les images du produit présentées dans l’image et la vidéo sont fournies uniquement à titre d'illustration et peuvent différer du produit réel.

**Le test effectué par SLG était basé sur la série A9 Kompressor™ IEC62885-2 5.8. Le modèle A9 Kompressor™ a été testé en mode avec une batterie entièrement chargée et un réceptacle à poussière vide. La puissance maximale d’aspiration a été calculée sur la base du degré de vide (kPa), qui a été mesuré pendant 10 secondes à chaque point de mesure. La puissance d’aspiration réelle peut varier en fonction de l’environnement de fonctionnement. Le modèle A9 Kompressor™ a été testé sans tube télescopique nui buses.

L’image graphique présente le moteur Smart Inverter et le cyclone turbo axial.

Technologie de nettoyage durable avec 10 ans de garantie

La technologie Smart Inverter Motor™ consiste en une conception sans balais avec une minimisation de la friction mécanique lors du fonctionnement. Cette conception améliore la durabilité du moteur, permettant ainsi à LG d’offrir une garantie de 10 ans sur les pièces du moteur.

*Les images du produit sont fournies à titre d'illustration uniquement et peuvent différer du produit réel.

Système de filtration à 5 étapes

Capture et happe 99,999 % des particules de poussière d’une taille de 0,5 microns sur les surfaces domestiques.*

Filtres amovibles pour un entretien facile

Assurez facilement la maintenance de votre aspirateur en retirant et en lavant vos filtres. Au fil du temps, la saleté s’accumule sur les filtres à l’intérieur de votre aspirateur. Le filtre métallique, le préfiltre en tissu et le filtre à poussières fines peuvent tous être retirés et lavés dans de l’eau propre pour nettoyer la saleté. Laissez les filtres sécher complètement avant de les remonter dans l’aspirateur.

*Le test effectué par SLG était basé sur les normes IEC 62885-2 et EN 60312-1, la capacité de rétention de poussières à une taille de particule de 0,5㎛ ~ 4,2㎛ en mode Turbo a été testée et s’est établie en moyenne à 99,999 % (niveau « Excellent », 5 étoiles). La capacité de rétention de poussières peut varier selon l’environnement de fonctionnement.

Présente la compression de la poussière dans le bac de l’aspirateur.

 Compressez les saletés dans le bac, pour vider moins souvent

La technologie LG KOMPRESSOR™ vous fait gagner du temps en comprimant la poussière et les poils recueillis dans le bac. Grâce au compactage de la poussière et des poils (jusqu’à 2,4 fois la capacité non compressée*), la nécessité de nettoyage du bac est moins fréquente. Lorsqu’il s’avère nécessaire de le vider, il suffit d’appuyer sur le levier Kompressor en ouvrant la porte du bac pour en nettoyer le contenu.

*Les images du produit sont fournies à titre d'illustration uniquement et peuvent différer du produit réel.

**Sur la base des résultats de tests internes de LG observés par Intertek. La capacité du réceptable A9 Kompressor™ a été testée en mode Turbo. Les poils de chat (Maine Coon) ont été aspirés et comprimés par la fonction de compression manuelle à plusieurs reprises jusqu’à ce qu’ils atteignent la capacité du réceptacle. L’efficacité de la compression « 2,4 x » a été calculée en comparant le poids des poils de chat comprimés et celui des poils non comprimés (les deux ayant le même volume). La capacité réelle du réceptacle (efficacité de la compression) peut varier en fonction de l’environnement de fonctionnement.

Un aspirateur est placé en arrière-plan et une femme utilise l’application ThinQ sur son smartphone.

Gérez facilement votre aspirateur

ThinQ™ facilite le suivi et la maintenance de votre CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ en vous envoyant des messages d’alerte pour la vérification de l’état du filtre et lorsque votre batterie est chargée, ainsi que l’exécution du diagnostic et l’historique de nettoyage, le tout sur une seule application.*

*Les images du produit sont fournies à titre d'illustration uniquement et peuvent différer du produit réel.

**Pour utiliser ThinQ™, l’A9 Kompressor™ doit être connecté au Wifi via l’application LG ThinQ. L’application LG ThinQ™ peut être téléchargée depuis Google Play Store ou Apple App Store sur tout smartphone. Vous trouverez des instructions détaillées dans LG ThinQ™ ; veuillez consulter le guide de l’application. L’application LG ThinQ™ ne peut pas bien fonctionner sur certains modèles de smartphone. Veuillez vérifier les versions de logiciels pour la compatibilité (Android OS 5.0 ou version ultérieure, iOS 10.0 ou version ultérieure)

Nettoyage facile et complet grâce à plusieurs accessoires

Power Drive™ Mini

Accessoire de l’aspirateur pour nettoyer les surfaces comme les canapés, les meubles pour animaux de compagnie et la literie.

Outil combiné

L’outil combiné est un accessoire 2 en 1 qui peut être ajusté entre une brosse souple et une buse dure.

Suceur plat

Le suceur plat est utile pour le nettoyage des surfaces difficiles d’accès.

Slim Power Drive Nozzle™

La buse Slim Power Drive™ aspire efficacement la poussière, la saleté et les poils d’animaux de compagnie sur les surfaces difficiles d’accès.

Serpillère Power Drive™.

Réduisez votre temps de nettoyage en aspirant et en nettoyant en même temps.

Buse multi-surfaces Power Drive™

Adaptée à différents planchers matériels, surtout le tapis.

*Les images du produit sont fournies à titre d'illustration uniquement et peuvent différer du produit réel.

**Sur la base des résultats de tests internes de LG le nombre de vibrations par minute varie en fonction de l’environnement de fonctionnement et des heures d’utilisation.

Design élégant et chic qui rehausse votre intérieur

Présente les aspirateurs sous différents angles dans un intérieur moderne.

*Les images du produit sont fournies à titre d'illustration uniquement et peuvent différer du produit réel.

Le design, les caractéristiques et les spécifications peuvent être modifiés sans préavis. Images d’écran simulées et/ou dramatisées. Certaines fonctionnalités des vidéos peuvent ne pas être disponibles sur tous les modèles. Veuillez vous référer à l’onglet SPÉCIFICATIONS TECHNIQUES pour une liste complète des caractéristiques par modèle.

 

Les détails affichés sur les images des produits peuvent varier selon la région, le pays ou le modèle.

