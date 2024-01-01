About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Affichage LED intérieur

Découvrez nos gammes des écrans commerciaux affichage LG smart LED pour l'intérieur. Ils sont adaptés pour tous types de vos espaces professionnels. Les produits informatiques LG professionnel sont très diversifiés et répondent aux besoins des utilisateurs dans le traitement de l’information.

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_hero_01_M01_1520989557020

LED intérieur

Gamme de modèles complète allant des pitch fins aux pitch standards, pour diverses

application d’intérieur

Application LG Visual Planner

LG visual planner

LG visuel plannervous permet de concevoir et de vous projeter dans la réalisation de vos besoins professionnels, en quelques cliques.

LG visual planner En savoir plus

Affichage LED LG MAGNIT

True innovation behind new depths*

* Une véritable innovation vers de nouvelles profondeurs

Produit

All-in-One Premium

All-in-one premium

LED all-in-one 130''

LED all-in-one 130''

LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT

LG LED BLOC

LG LED BLOC

LAS-F

Las-F

Smart All-in-One

Smart all-in-one

LAPE

Lape

Film LED transparent couleur

Film LED transparent

LED Cinéma

LED cinéma

LAS-V

Las-V

Affichage LED LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT

Le LG MAGNIT offre des images immersives et saisissantes qui rendent chaque expérience visuelle mémorable. Donnez vie à votre imagination grâce à des détails ultrafins visualisés par une mosaïque colorée de puces Micro LED.

LED Optimum Cable-less

LG LED BLOC

Grâce à une qualité d'image incroyable et une configuration sans câble, utilisez tout le potentiel de votre espace.

LG All-in-One Essential 136’’

All-in-one essential

LG all-in-one essential se compose d’un grand écran de 136’’ proposé sous la forme d’un package tout-en-un grâce au contrôleur intégré. Faisant taire les préjugés d’après lesquels les écrans LED seraient compliqués à installer, cette série ne nécessite pas de connecter un contrôleur ou de configurer les modules.

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_03_M01_Fine-pitch_1554701323256

Las-F

La série Las-F offre au cabinet un rapport d’aspect 16:9, une armoire au design poids léger et un orifice d’entretien à l’avant pour une installation et un entretien faciles.

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_04_M03_Large-Format_1554701361121

Las-V

La série Las-V est conçue non seulement pour une installation fixe, mais aussi pour la location, la mise en scène, les grandes salles et l’événementiel. Elle est équipée de cabinets à fixation magnétique dotés de systèmes à verrouillage rapide pour faciliter l’installation.

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_00_M03_LED-Screen_1562047838291

All-in-one premium

Grâce à la superbe qualité d’image offerte par le HDR10 et au son surface immersif, l’écran LED all-in-one premium de 130’’ de LG est le choix idéal pour des environnements de salles de réunion pratiques etintelligents.

LED Cinéma

LED cinéma

Le contraste infini, l’excellente luminosité, et la finesse incroyable des détails de la LED cinéma de LG procurent aux spectateurs un étonnant sentiment d'immersion.

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_01_M01_Premium-Fine-pitch_1554701261571

Lape

Mettant en avant une représentation détaillée des couleurs et un super contraste, la série lape donne vie au contenu grâce à sa grande flexibilité.

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_02_M02_Color-Transparent-LED-Film_1554701295425

Film LED
transparent

Le film LED transparent de LG est un
nouveau niveau de rénovation avec une
vue complète. Sa transparence
exceptionnelle lui confère une beauté
riche en couleurs vives à la surface ou à
la fenêtre en verre sur laquelle il est fixé

Application LG Visual Planner

LG visual planner

LG visuel plannervous permet de concevoir et de vous projeter dans la réalisation de vos besoins professionnels, en quelques cliques.

LG visual planner EN savoir plus