Multi-split

Le système LG multi-split permet de refroidir ou chauffer plusieurs pièces. Avec LG, révolutionnez votre confort au quotidien.

MULTI V

Multi-split

Le système LG multi-split permet de refroidir ou chauffer plusieurs pièces.

Fonctionnalités
Nous contacter

Solution parfaite pour plusieurs pièces

Le système multi-split assure le refroidissement et le chauffage dans chaque pièce par l'installation d'une seule unité extérieure qui prend en charge plusieurs unités intérieures.

Petite unité extérieure

Une seule unité extérieure peut prendre en charge de deux à cinq unités intérieures.

Grande unité extérieure

Une seule unité extérieure peut prendre en charge jusqu'à neuf unités intérieures.

Gain d'espace

Le système LG multi-split ne nécessite pas plusieurs unités extérieures pour refroidir l'intégralité de votre logement. Il n'a besoin que d'une unité extérieure pour couvrir toute la maison.

Choix dans le design

Choisissez parmi une large gamme d'unités intérieures avec plusieurs types de design élégants et premium.

Large gamme d'unités intérieures

Les différentes unités intérieures efficaces et élégantes s'intègrent parfaitement à tout type d'espace.

*Les gammes peuvent varier selon les pays

Économies d'énergie

La technologie Inverter avancée de LG offre de hautes performances tout en consommant moins d'énergie. Elle vous offre un maximum d'économies tout au long de la durée de vie du produit.

Contrôle intelligent de la charge

L'unité extérieure multi-split contrôle automatiquement la température de l'air délivré dans la maison en fonction des conditions extérieures.

Refroidissement rapide grâce aux capteurs intelligents

Refroidissement rapide grâce aux capteurs intelligents

En plus d'un capteur de température, LG a ajouté un capteur de pression pour accroître la précision et la stabilité du contrôle. Cela permet d'atteindre plus rapidement la température cible, de 30% en refroidissement et de 44% en chauffage.

*Sur la base d'un modèle MU2M15.UL4
*D'après des données provenant de tests internes

Mode nuit silencieux

Le système LG Multi-Split fonctionne à un faible niveau sonore qui peut être encore plus réduit en activant le mode nuit silencieux.

*Sur la base d'un modèle MU2M15.UL4

