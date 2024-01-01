About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Retail

Des espaces de vente avec une expérience innovante

Des espaces de vente avec une expérience innovante

Conception et performances optimales

- Conception et performances sur-mesure pour chaque espace avec différentes options
- Unités intérieures compactes
- Conception modulable avec compresseur et échangeur de chaleur séparés

Economies d'énergie

- La détection de présence ajuste la durée et la direction du flux d'air
- La perte de chaleur des unités intérieures peut être utilisée pour produire de l'eau chaude

D04_Vertical_Solution_Retail_03_Desktop

Café-restaurants aux décors élégants

Café-restaurants aux décors élégants

La cassette ronde a un design raffiné pour se fondre dans la décoration intérieure des café-restaurants.

Restaurants avec de grands espaces

Restaurants avec de grands espaces

Avec son flux d'air puissant, le plafonnier peut envoyer de l'air jusqu'à 15 mètres pour refroidir et chauffer de grands espaces rapidement.

Showrooms avec une grande fréquentation

Showrooms avec une grande fréquentation

La cassette intelligente 4 voies avec détection de présence économise de l'énergie en détectant le nombre de personnes et le type d'espace, puis en ajustant le flux et la direction de l'air.

Solutions d'eau chaude pour les restaurants

Solutions d'eau chaude pour les restaurants

L'utilisation du Multi V S avec le kit hydraulique permet de réduire les coûts en énergie en réutilisant la chaleur perdue de l'unité intérieure pour l'eau chaude.

Magasins de vêtements avec peu d'espace extérieur

Magasins de vêtements avec peu d'espace extérieur

Le Multi V M est modulable avec des compresseurs et des échangeurs de chaleur séparés afin que vous puissiez installer une unité extérieure à l'intérieur.

Gammes de produits pour espaces de vente

Une image d'un Multi V 5
DRV : MULTI V
Images d'unités de climatisation intérieures et extérieures
MULTI-Split
Images d'unités de climatisation intérieures et extérieures
MONO-Split
Images d'unités de climatisation intérieures et extérieures
Systèmes de contrôle
Nous contacter

Nous contacter

N'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour toute information sur nos produits. Nous reviendrons rapidement vers vous.

Nous contacter En savoir plus