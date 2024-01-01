About Cookies on This Site

Centrales de traitement d'air (CTA)

Les centrales de traitement d’air sont des solutions flexibles, pour un environnement intérieur frais et confortable. Avec LG, révolutionnez votre confort au quotidien.

Kits CTA pour MULTI V

Solution de contrôle de l'air flexible pour un environnement intérieur frais et confortable

Fonctionnalités Gamme
Fonctionnalités
Raccordement des MULTI V et CTA

Le MULTI V peut être relié à une unité de traitement d'air (CTA) pour obtenir un environnement confortable. Diverses options de commande sont possibles pour les télécommandes LG ou pour des régulateurs tiers, que ce soit par protocole modbus ou par contacts secs.

Traitement de l’air et économies d’énergie

La CTA DX allie le sur-mesure d’une centrale de traitement d’air avec batterie à détente directe, et les avantages exclusifs du DRV MULTI V. Cette solution innovante permet le chauffage, le refroidissement et le free-cooling de l’air en tenant compte des conditions extérieures et intérieures, et ce en toute saison. 

Contrôle de la température

L’utilisateur peut choisir de régler la température intérieure ou la température de soufflage.

Solution de contrôle d'air flexible et extensible

 

Le kit CTA est une solution qui peut s’intégrer dans tout type de site grâce à la très large gamme de puissances qu’il offre. De plus, il peut être connecté à tous les régulateurs tiers du marché pour s’adapter à toutes les situations.

Différentes régulations possibles

Les CTA peuvent être reliées à différents systèmes de contrôle, tels qu’une télécommande filaire, une commande centralisée LG, un régulateur tiers par contacts secs, signal 0-10V ou par communication modbus RTU.

Gamme

Nous contacter

N'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour toute information sur nos produits. Nous reviendrons rapidement vers vous.

