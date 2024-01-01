About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Commande centralisée

La commande centralisée de LG vous permet de personnaliser vos réglages pour être à la température idéale, et ce à tout moment. Avec LG, révolutionnez votre confort au quotidien.

MULTI V

Commande centralisée

Gestion centralisée et optimisée des unités intérieures.

Commande centralisée Voir la vidéo Commande centralisée Voir la vidéo
Fonctionnalités Gamme
Fonctionnalités
Nous contacter
Interface intuitive

Interface intuitive

Contrôlez et gérez simplement les unités intérieures à l'aide d'une interface flexible et intuitive qui vous permet par exemple de cartographier l'emplacement des unités intérieures dans le bâtiment. Cette interface facilite également la gestion énergétique.

Économies d'énergie grâce aux objectifs de consommation

Économies d'énergie grâce aux objectifs de consommation

L'accès régulier aux données historiques et l'établissement de rapports périodiques vous permettent de mettre en place des objectifs de consommation et d'économies d'énergie. L'interface vous permet de surveiller et d'atteindre ces objectifs pour une meilleure gestion énergétique tout en respectant un confort optimal pour tous.

Routage des anomalies et diagnostic à distance

Routage des anomalies et diagnostic à distance

Les rapports envoyés par e-mail permettent de contrôler le fonctionnement des unités intérieures et les anomalies observées. En cas d'urgence, une alerte rouge occupe tout l'écran et tous les autres signaux de commande sont bloqués afin d'empêcher un éventuel accident.

Extensibilité et programmation

Extensibilité et programmation

Le système de contrôle extensible peut être relié aux capteurs et installations tiers du bâtiment comme des climatiseurs. Ce système permet une gestion intelligente des structures à travers un paramétrage optimisé pour chaque site.

Extensibilité et programmation

Intégration gestion technique de bâtiment

La gestion intégrée des systèmes de contrôle LG permet de relier simplement les opérations entre les climatiseurs LG et les autres systèmes existants dans le bâtiment. Le système GTB étant intégré à la commande centralisée, la solution est directement connectée au système sans avoir besoin d'une passerelle GTB supplémentaire pour permettre la communication avec le protocole GTB, BACnet IP et Modbus TCP IP.

Vérifiez facilement la qualité de l'air de l'ensemble du bâtiment

Vérifiez facilement la qualité de l'air de l'ensemble du bâtiment

La commande centralisée AC Smart 5 peut gérer la qualité de l'air jusqu'à 128 unités intérieures. En plus d'activer le mode de purification de l'air, vous pouvez surveiller la qualité de l'air en temps réel et visualiser l'historique de la qualité de l'air.

Accessibilité optimale pour tous

La commande centralisée avancée AC Manager 5 présente une interface qui s'adapte à chaque utilisateur avec l'intégration des technologies IPv6 et HTML5 qui permettent une adaptation de l'interface sur les écrans d'ordinateur, de tablette et de smartphone.

Gamme de commandes centralisées

Gamme de commandes centralisées

Nous contacter

Nous contacter

N'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour toute information sur nos produits. Nous reviendrons rapidement vers vous.

Nous contacter En savoir plus