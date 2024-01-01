About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Télécommande individuelle

La télécommande individuelle de LG vous permet de personnaliser vos réglages pour être à la température idéale, et ce à tout moment. Avec LG, révolutionnez votre confort au quotidien.

MULTI V

Télécommande individuelle

Contrôlez simplement vos unités intérieures avec une télécommande intuitive, au design compact et élégant.

Fonctionnalités Gamme
Fonctionnalités
Nous contacter
Affichage de la qualité de l'air

Affichage de la qualité de l'air

Vérifiez facilement la qualité de l'air intérieur en temps réel à l'aide d'indicateurs couleurs (de vert à rouge) et chiffres (concentration des poussières dans l'air). La sonde détecte les particules de poussières et allergènes jusqu'à PM1.0.

Design élégant et interface intuitive

Avec son design élégant et son écran LCD couleur, la télécommande individuelle s'intègre parfaitement dans votre intérieur. Sa présentation avec de menus simples la rend très facile d'utilisation.

Design élégant et interface intuitive

Gestion de l'énergie

L'utilisateur peut vérifier sa consommation d'énergie et lancer des rapports périodiques (hebdomadaire, mensuel, annuel). Différents paramètres de gestion d'énergie, comme la définition d'un objectif énergétique, la limitation de durée de fonctionnement et le mode absence, assurent une gestion efficace et optimisée.

Fonctions variables

Fonctions variables

L'utilisateur peut consulter des informations comme la température, l'humidité et la pureté de l'air (CO2 pour l'ERV) et lancer des rapports périodiques (hebdo., mensuel, annuel). La programmation d'une sortie logique est également possible (option pour la RS3) : activer/désactiver les équipements tiers (lumière, ventilation...).

Réglages simples

Réglages simples

Certaines des principales fonctions du MULTI V 5, comme le contrôle intelligent de la charge, le fonctionnement silencieux et le refroidissement confort, ou d'autres fonctions, sont réglables à tout moment.

Contrôlez n'importe où, n'importe quand

Contrôlez n'importe où, n'importe quand

À l'aide d'un module Wi-Fi, contrôlez et surveillez la purification de l'air depuis votre application ThinQ.

Gamme de télécommandes individuelles

Gamme de télécommandes individuelles

Nous contacter

Nous contacter

N'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour toute information sur nos produits. Nous reviendrons rapidement vers vous.

Nous contacter En savoir plus