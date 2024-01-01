About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Solutions d'intégration

Les solutions d'intégration de LG vous permettent de personnaliser vos réglages pour être à la température idéale, et ce à tout moment. Avec LG, révolutionnez votre confort au quotidien.

Solutions d'intégration

Solutions d'intégration

Gestion efficace de différents systèmes de bâtiment pour un confort intérieur optimal

Fonctionnalités Gamme
Fonctionnalités
Nous contacter

Système flexible et extensible

Le système de contrôle LG permet l'intégration de matériels tiers, allant du contrôle des unités intérieures via contact sec jusqu'à une intégration GTB via le module ACS IO. Cela optimise les coûts de gestion des bâtiments.

Gestion énergétique

Gestion énergétique

Le PDI (power distribution indicator, indicateur de distribution de l'énergie) peut mesurer la consommation énergétique du MULTI V dans chaque pièce afin d'effectuer une gestion énergétique efficace.

Contrôle CTA

Les Kits de communication CTA relient l'unité extérieure LG à la batterie à détente d'une unité de traitement de l'air (CTA) pour optimiser l'alimentation en air frais et les économies d'énergie.

Gamme de solutions d'intégration

Gamme de solutions d'intégration

Nous contacter

Nous contacter

N'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour toute information sur nos produits. Nous reviendrons rapidement vers vous.

Nous contacter En savoir plus