Gainable

Le gainable LG est une solution de refroidissement dissimulée dans les plafonds et faux plafonds pour les espaces qui exigent une esthétique intérieure avancée. Avec LG, révolutionnez votre confort au quotidien.

Une solution de refroidissement qui s'intègre parfaitement pour respecter l'esthétique intérieure.

Fonctionnalités Gamme
Fonctionnalités
Nous contacter
Traiter plusieurs espaces en même temps

Grâce à un conduit et à un gainable, vous avez la possibilité de refroidir ou chauffer plusieurs espaces en même temps.

Ajustement de la pression statique

La vitesse des ventilateurs peut être modifiée à l'aide d'une commande filaire. Grâce à ce réglage, il est possible de modifier la vitesse de rotation du ventilateur du gainable et d'associer la machine au réseau de gaine installé. Le contrôle du flux d'air ne nécessite aucun accessoire supplémentaire.

Contrôle par la double sonde

La température intérieure peut être contrôlée par une double sonde : sonde de reprise au niveau du gainable et sonde de la commande filaire. Le contrôle associé à la double sonde permet d'optimiser la température intérieure pour un environnement plus confortable.

Hauteur réduite

Les gainables représentent une solution idéale pour les installations dans des petits espaces grâce à leur hauteur réduite

Installation et maintenance simplifiées

Le gainable a un panneau avant pour l'échangeur thermique et panneau arrière pour le moteur / ventilateur. Le filtre peut être enlevé et repositionné facilement même dans des espaces confinés.

Gamme de gainables

Nous contacter

N'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour toute information sur nos produits. Nous reviendrons rapidement vers vous.

Nous contacter En savoir plus