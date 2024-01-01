About Cookies on This Site

Kits hydrauliques

Le kit hydraulique LG fournit un chauffage par le sol et de l’eau chaude pour un confort optimal tout au long de l'année. Avec LG, révolutionnez votre confort au quotidien.

Kit hydraulique

Chauffage par le sol et eau chaude pour un confort optimal.

Fonctionnalités Application de la solution Gamme
Fonctionnalités
Nous contacter
Solution d'eau chaude avec MULTI V

L’association du MULTI V et des solutions de kits hydrauliques fournit à la fois refroidissement, chauffage et eau chaude.

Économies d'énergie grâce à une solution à haut rendement

Grâce à son rendement élevé, le kit hydraulique permet une réduction des émissions de CO2. Grâce à son faible coût de fonctionnement, faites des économies d’énergie en remplaçant votre chaudière par un kit hydraulique LG.

Économies d'énergie grâce au MULTI V

En réutilisant la déperdition de chaleur des unités intérieures, le système MULTI V permet de faire des économies d’énergies.

Le Kit Hydraulique est une solution adaptée pour

Gamme de Kits Hydrauliques

Nous contacter

N'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour toute information sur nos produits. Nous reviendrons rapidement vers vous.

Nous contacter En savoir plus