Multi V S

Le MULTI V S de LG est un mini DRV compact et puissant, idéal pour le résidences et les petits immeubles de bureaux, offrant un rendement énergétique optimal tout en réduisant les coûts de fonctionnement. Avec LG, révolutionnez votre confort au quotidien.

Mini DRV compact, puissant et avec une haute efficacité énergétique pour les résidences et les petits immeubles de bureaux.

Fonctionnalités Application de la solution Gamme
Fonctionnalités
Nous contacter
Compact et léger

Le MULTI V S est un système mono ventilateur regroupant la technologie et l'efficacité du modèle à double ventilateur. Sa taille compacte et sa légèreté offrent une meilleure apparence extérieure et facilitent grandement l'installation.

*Plage de capacité réduite de 4, 5 et 6CV

Réfrigérant écologique

Le MULTI V S utilise le réfrigérant R32 à faible PRG*, réduisant ainsi la recharge de réfrigérant** et le coût lié.

Traitement anticorrosion ocean black fin

Le revêtement noir avec résine époxy offre une protection élevée contre différentes conditions extérieures corrosives.

*R32 avec PRG réduit de 68%
**Recharge de réfrig. réduite de 23%

Compresseur R1 de LG

Le MULTI V S est doté du compresseur R1. Sa structure à spirale hybride accroît la plage de fonctionnement, tandis que la structure de compression à arbre inférieure réduit les pertes d'énergie. Il améliore les performances avec moins de vibrations et de bruit.

Contrôle à double détection

Le contrôle à double détection capte à la fois l'humidité et la température pour assurer confort et économie. En été, par temps humide, l'air froid dissipe rapidement la chaleur latente ; par temps sec, l'air frais humidifie la pièce.

Contrôle à distance

Avec l'application ThinQ™, il est possible de contrôler les unités intérieures à tout moment et depuis n'importe où, pour un confort maximal.

*Accessoire requis : PWFMDD200 (Module Wi-Fi LG)

Surveillance simple avec LG MV

LG MV (monitoring view) permet aux installateurs de contrôler et surveiller facilement les variables de fonctionnement des unités intérieures (températures, pressions, fréquences…).

Extensibilité et programmation

Le système de contrôle extensible peut être relié aux capteurs et installations tiers du bâtiment comme des climatiseurs. Ce système permet une gestion intelligente des structures à travers un paramétrage optimisé pour chaque site.

Le MULTI V S est une solution adaptée pour

Gamme MULTI V S

Nous contacter

N'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour toute information sur nos produits. Nous reviendrons rapidement vers vous.

Nous contacter En savoir plus