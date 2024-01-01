About Cookies on This Site

Recommandation de serveur

Pour améliorer votre activité, vous trouverez de plus amples informations sur les recommandations de matériel serveur, de port, de clustering, y compris les règles applicables.

Recommandation de matériel serveur

Il est recommandé d’augmenter la capacité du serveur et de la mémoire pour 1 000 utilisateurs, si vous comptez plus de 5 000 utilisateurs. (Peut être différent selon le cas)

Horizontal Table
Catégorie~ 50~ 500~ 1000~ 2000~ 5000
Server ConstructionSingle ServerSingle ServerSingle ServerServer Clustering + DB Server (2 server)Server Clustering + DB Server (5 server)
Recommended OSWindows 7 SP1 Windows 8.1Windows 7 SP1 Windows 8.1Windows 7 SP1 Windows 8.1 Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 Windows Server 2012windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 Windows Server 2012
CPUIntel i5 3rd generation or betterIntel i7 3rd generation or betterIntel Xeon E5-2600Intel Xeon E5-4600Intel Xeon E7-4800
Memory2GB or higher4GB or higher8GB or higher16GB or higher32GB or higher
HDD100GB1TB2TB (RAID 1)4TB (RAID 1+0 or RAID 6)8TB (RAID 1+0 or RAID 6)
Network Bandwidth10Mbps100Mbps100Mbps1Gbps1Gbps

Structure de serveur

Si vous utilisez un VPN, le serveur doit être dans le même VPN ou utiliser une IP accessible via VPN.

Port

Port d’attente sur le serveur qui doit être appliqué au pare-feu utilisateur.

Politique en matière de sécurité

- Chiffrement RSA pour une connexion au web
* https s’appliquera en 2016
* Remarque : la configuration du système peut être différente selon l’état du réseau, la taille du contenu, la fréquence de distribution

PostgreSQL DB

Politique de sauvegarde

- Configuration de stockage de contenu
- Sauvegarde en temps réel avec PostgreSQL DB

Mise en cluster de serveurs

1. Définir la valeur « cluster.use » sur « true ».
2. Définir la valeur « cluster.target » du serveur 1 sur l’adresse URL du serveur 2
3. Définir la valeur « cluster.target » du serveur 2 sur l’adresse URL du serveur 3
4. Définir la valeur « cluster.target » du serveur 3 sur l’adresse URL du serveur 1.
5. Redémarrer le service du serveur

 

* Le dossier Base de données et stockage doit être installé séparément sur le PC