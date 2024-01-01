About Cookies on This Site

Solutions de ventilation (ERV)

Les solutions de ventilation ERV LG à haut rendement permettent de conserver un air intérieur frais, pur en le renouvelant et surtout confortable. Avec LG, révolutionnez votre confort au quotidien.

ERV

Solutions de ventilation à haut rendement
Fonctionnalités Application de la solution Gamme
Fonctionnalités
Nous contacter
Raccordement à un système de climatisation

Raccordement à
Il est possible de raccorder l'ERV avec les systèmes de climatisation et de les contrôler séparément.

* Les réglages de température présentés ici sont indicatifs. La température cible varie selon le réglage de l'utilisateur.

Contrôle de concentration de CO₂

Grâce au capteur de CO₂, l'ERV contrôle automatiquement le débit d'air évacué pour maintenir la concentration en CO₂ de l'air intérieur en-dessous d'une valeur fixée.

Système de purification de l'air

L'ERV peut efficacement éliminer les substances dangereuses, comme les micropoussières et les virus grâce aux 3 étapes de purification. Tout d'abord, le filtre basique qui est installé à l'avant et à l'arrière de l'échangeur de chaleur filtre les substances dangereuses. Ensuite, l'échangeur de chaleur muni d'un revêtement antivirus bloque la prolifération des virus nuisibles. Enfin en option, le filtre à haute efficacité (F7) installé à l'avant de l'échangeur de chaleur bloque 80 à 90 % des poussières jusqu'à 0,4 μm.

Économies d’énergie

L'ERV est doté de plusieurs technologies innovantes qui permettent de réaliser jusqu'à 39% d'économies d’énergie par rapport à la ventilation naturelle.

L'ERV est une solution adaptée pour

Gamme de solutions ERV

Nous contacter

N'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour toute information sur nos produits. Nous reviendrons rapidement vers vous.

Nous contacter En savoir plus