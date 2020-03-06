Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Climatiseur Dual Inverter 24000 BTU

US-W246K3A1

Dual Inverter Compressor™ garanti 10 ans

La technologie Dual Inverter Compressor™ de LG améliore les performances, ce qui permet au climatiseur de refroidir plus rapidement, de durer plus longtemps et d'offrir un fonctionnement plus silencieux.
Grâce à la garantie de 10 ans assortie au compresseur, vous utilisez votre climatiseur en toute tranquillité.

Refroidissement Rapide & Economie d' énergie

Le compresseur Inverter ajuste sa vitesse constamment afin de maintenir la température souhaitée en permanence. Grâce à sa plage de fréquence qui réduit la consommation électrique, le Smart Inverter Compressor™ permet en outre d'économiser davantage d'énergie qu'un compresseur conventionnel.

Silencieux

Les climatiseurs LG fonctionnent à de faibles niveaux sonores, grâce au ventilateur à déplacement latéral exclusif de LG et à la technologie Smart Inverter Compressor™, qui éliminent les bruits superflus et permettent un fonctionnement paisible.

Design Elégant

Grâce son style élégant, le climatiseur LG Smart Inverter s'intégre parfaitement à votre décoration. L'affichage intégré de la température et son design Ultra Slim font du Smart Inverter un produit unique.

Installation Simple et Rapide

Les climatiseurs LG sont conçus pour être pratiques et faciles à installer quelque soit l'environnement et les conditions d'installation. Vous pouvez ainsi économiser du temps et de la main-d'œuvre.

Gold Fin™

La fonction Gold Fin™ garantit que la surface de l'échangeur thermique est plus résistante à la corrosion, tout en améliorant considérablement sa durée de vie.

Garantie 10 ans

Certification de la durée de vie de 10 ans du produit obtenue auprès de TUV Rheinland.

TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland, Certification du taux de refroidissement rapide et d'économie d'énergie.
SPÉCIFICATIONS COMMUNES

  • Capacité de refroidissement

    6.45 kW

  • Capacité de chauffage

    6.45 kW

  • EER

    3.21 W/W
    10.95 Btu/h.W

  • COP

    3.41 W/W

  • Consommation d'energie annuelle - Refroidissement

    1005 kWh

  • Consommation d'energie annuelle - Chauffage

    910 kWh

  • Plage de fonctionnement - Refroidissement (Extérieur)

    18 ~ 48(64.4~118.4) °C(°F)

  • Plage de fonctionnement - Chauffage (Extérieur)

    -5 ~ 24(23~75.2) °C(°F)

  • Niveau de pression acoustique - Intérieur, H/M/L/Veille

    47/42/37 /31 dB(A)±1

  • Niveau de pression acoustique - Extérieur, max

    55 dB(A)±1

  • Raccords de tuyauterie - Côté liquide

    6.35(1/4) mm(po)

  • Raccords de tuyauterie - Côté gaz

    15.88(5/8) mm(po)

  • Raccords de tuyauterie - Tuyau de vidange (DE/DI)

    28.0 / 16.4 mm

  • Dimensions - Intérieur (L x H x P)

    998 x 345 x 212 mm
    39.29 x 13.58 x 8.35 pouce

  • Dimensions - Extérieur (L x H x P)

    870 x 655 x 320 mm
    34.3 x 25.8 x 12.6 pouce

  • Poids net - Intérieur

    14.3 kg

  • Poids net - Extérieur

    42.7 kg

  • Longueur de la tuyauterie (Min/Max)

    3.6 / 20 m

  • Ioniseur

    Non

  • Wifi

    Non

  • Comfort Air

    Oui

  • Active Energy Control

    Oui

  • Mosquito Away

    Non

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Oui

