Lave-vaisselle LG QuadWash™ Steam | SmartThinQ™ | LG Maroc

Quad Wash™

Présentation

Découvrez la technologie LG Quad Wash™ et son système de jets à haute pression en vidéo avec notre expert produit.

Quad Wash™

Présentation

Découvrez la technologie vapeur LG TrueSteam™ générée à partir d'eau en ébullition en vidéo avec notre expert produit.

Options intégrées au lave-vaisselle

Les raisons d'acheter un lave-vaisselle LG

Fonction nettoyage vapeur en action

Une vaisselle étincelante, moins de traces d’eau

La technologie vapeur TrueSteam™ générée à partir d’une eau en ébullition se dépose sur tous les articles, pour une vaisselle étincelante. Les particules d’eau pure transformées en vapeur aident à réduire la formation de calcaire.

Nettoyage performant

La technologie TrueSteam®détrempe et détache les aliments collés avant la phase de lavage principale.

Moins de calcaire

La technologie TrueSteam® laisse la vaisselle propre et étincelante tout en réduisant les traces de calcaire jusqu’à 30%*.

*Comparé à un modèle LG sans vapeur. Basé sur la comparaison du comptage des traces de calcaire entre le modèle LG DFB325 avec vapeur et le modèle LG DFB415 sans vapeur, selon les méthodes de test interne LG.

Projection d'eau pour nettoyer la vaisselle

Une vaisselle impeccable à 360°

Grâce aux bras de lavage multidirectionnels et aux jets à haute pression, QuadWash™ offre une couverture de lavage maximale pour des articles parfaitement propres dès le premier lavage.

Quatre bras de lavage

Avec quatre bras de lavage au lieu de deux, QuadWash™ offre une performance de nettoyage décuplée.

Rotation multidirectionnelle

Les bras rotatifs multidirectionnels offrent une couverture de lavage optimale en envoyant des jets d'eau sous différents angles afin d'atteindre tous les recoins de la vaisselle.
Lave-vaisselle porte ouverte

Facilité de chargement et flexibilité maximale

Facilement ajustable ce système de panier se modifie pour répondre à vos besoins.

Tiges pliables

Avec les tiges pliables, placez la vaisselle à votre guise, relevez-les ou abaissez-les.

Hauteur ajustable

Modifiez la hauteur du panier supérieur de trois niveaux et placez-y des articles plus volumineux.

Tiroir à couverts intelligent

Le tiroir à couverts devient un 3ème panier. Placez-y de petits et grands ustensiles.

Silencieux, performant et fiable

Grâce au moteur Inverter Direct Drive™ ultra silencieux, bénéficiez de performances de lavage optimales tout en réalisant des économies d’énergie et ce pendant longtemps.

Efficacité énergétique

Grâce à son moteur électromagnétique à transmission directe et en fonctionnant plus efficacement, le moteur Inverter Direct Drive™ consomme moins d’énergie.

Moteur Garanti 10 ans

Comptez sur votre lave-vaisselle LG pour les années à venir avec une garantie de 10 ans sur le moteur inverter Direct Drive.

Utilisation simple et efficace

Des programmes spécifiques permettant d’améliorer les performances de nettoyage et de séchage tout en vous facilitant la vie.

Cycle Turbo

Un programme de lavage rapide. Le programme Turbo permet de nettoyer une vaisselle en moins d'une heure avec la technologie QuadWash™.

Lavage multi-jet

La fonction Lavage Multi-jet vous permet de varier l'intensité dans les paniers supérieur et inférieur.

Température élévée

  • La température maximum est de 80°C lors du cycle de rinçage et permet un nettoyage optimum.

     

Connexion à un smartphone sans fil

Un intérieur intelligent et connecté

La technologie SmartThinQ™ ouvre de nouvelles possibilités en termes de connectivité, de confort d’utilisation et de personnalisation.

Téléchargement de Cycles de lavage

L'applicaiton LG SmartThinQ™ vous permet de télécharger des cycles de lavage adaptés à vos besoins; spécial poêles et verres ou mode nuit.

Paramètres personnalisés

Personnalisez les cycles de votre lave-vaisselle en utilisant l'application pour smartphone. Vous pouvez séléctionner différentes options de lavage comme le push alerte pour nettoyer la cuve.

Rappel de nettoyage du lave-vaisselle

  • Un lave-vaisselle propre. Après 30 cycles de lavage, l’indicateur lumineux vous indiquera qu’il est temps d’exécuter le cycle de nettoyage.

  •  

Smart Diagnosis™

L'application Smart Diagnosis™ vous aide à résoudre les problèmes rapidement et efficacement depuis votre smartphone.
Design élégant qui s'intègre parfaitement à la cuisine

  Modernisez votre   cuisine!

        Les lave-vaisselles LG apportent une touche d'élégance         et de modernité à votre cuisine. Son design et la qualité         de ses finitions sont à la hauteur de sa grande fiabilité.

Design extérieur minimaliste

La ligne sobre mais élégante des lave-vaisselles LG s'intègrera à tous les styles de cuisines.

Design intérieur élégant

Un design élégant et un entretien facile et durable grâce à sa finition en acier.

Écran Micro-LED

Les boutons de commandes et l’affichage numérique facilitent le choix de vos paramètres.

DIMENSIONS

DFC532FP

Toutes les caractéristiques

CARACTÉRISTIQUES GÉNÉRALES

  • Couleur

    Platinum Silver Ⅲ White

SPÉCIFICATIONS DE BASE

  • Type d’écran

    LED

  • Type d’installation

    Free Standing

  • Type de dalle

    Front Control

  • Nombre total de couverts

    14

APPARENCE

  • Couleurs

    Platinum Silver

  • Indicateurs de statuts

    Non

  • Indicateur de temps restant

    LED

  • Matériau de la cuve

    STS

CARACTÉRISTIQUES DU TIROIR

  • Paniers à couverts

    Oui

  • Le tiroir à couverts intelligent

    Non

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Auto

    Oui

  • Annuler

    Oui

  • Contrôle verrouillé

    Oui

  • Démarrage différé

    Up to 12 hours

  • Lavage délicat

    Oui

  • Téléchargement de cycle

    Oui

  • Zone double

    Oui

  • Éco

    Oui

  • Économies d’énergie

    Oui

  • Express

    Oui

  • Séchage extra

    Oui

  • Demi-charge

    Oui

  • Lourd

    Non

  • Température élevée

    Oui

  • Intensif

    Oui

  • Nettoyage machine

    Oui

  • Normal

    Oui

  • Nombre d’options

    8

  • Nombre de cycles de lavage (programmes)

    10

  • Rafraîchissement

    Oui

  • Rinçage

    Oui

  • Vapeur

    Oui

  • Turbo

    Oui

PERFORMANCE ÉNERGÉTIQUE/EAU

  • Étoile énergétique

    E

  • Temps d'un cycle

    215 min.

  • Temps de cycle express

    38 min.

  • Classe d'émission sonore

    46

  • Niveau de bruit (dBA)

    46

  • Temps de cycle turbo

    59 min.

  • Consommation d'eau (L)

    9,9

FONCTIONNALITÉS CLÉS

  • Smart Rack+™

    Oui

  • Traitement antibactérien

    Oui

  • Aqua-Stop

    Oui

  • Porte ouvrante automatique

    Non

  • Distributeur de détergent et de rinçage

    Oui

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    Oui

  • Performance de séchage

    Non

  • Moteur Inverter Direct Drive

    Oui

  • Nombre de bras pulvérisateurs

    3

  • QuadWash™

    Oui

  • Système de lavage SenseClean

    Oui

  • Capteur de saleté (turbidité)

    Oui

  • TrueSteam™

    Oui

  • Système de lavage Vario

    Vario Plus

  • Performances de lavage

    Non

  • Adoucisseur d’eau

    Oui

DIMENSIONS / ESPACES / POIDS

  • Pied réglable (mm)

    30

  • Dimensions d'emballage - LxHxP (mm)

    600 x 850 x 600

  • Poids de l’emballage (kg)

    52

  • Dimensions du produit - L x H x P (mm)

    680 x 890 x 665

  • Poids du produit (kg)

    48

PUISSANCE/VALEURS NOMINALES

  • Fréquence (Hz)

    50

  • Consommation électrique (W)

    950

  • Alimentation électrique (en V)

    220 ~ 240

TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE

  • NFC

    Non

  • Service clientèle proactif

    Non

  • Télécommande

    Non

  • Contrôle à distance

    Oui

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Oui

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Oui

