Lave-vaisselle | Acier inoxydable anti-traces | 13 couverts | Argent

Lave-vaisselle | Acier inoxydable anti-traces | 13 couverts | Argent

DFC811FL

Lave-vaisselle | Acier inoxydable anti-traces | 13 couverts | Argent

  • Nhìn từ phía trước
  • Phía trước mở không có tấm
  • Phía trước mở với tấm
  • Phía trước mở
  • Nhìn từ bên trái
  • Nhìn từ bên trái
  • Nhìn từ bên trái với các tấm
  • Nhìn từ bên trái với các tấm
  • Nhìn từ bên phải
  • Nhìn từ bên phải với các tấm
  • Nhìn từ bên phải với các tấm
  • nhìn từ bên cạnh với tấm
  • nhìn từ bên cạnh với tấm
  • nhìn từ bên cạnh với tấm
  • Nhìn lại
Nhìn từ phía trước
Phía trước mở không có tấm
Phía trước mở với tấm
Phía trước mở
Nhìn từ bên trái
Nhìn từ bên trái
Nhìn từ bên trái với các tấm
Nhìn từ bên trái với các tấm
Nhìn từ bên phải
Nhìn từ bên phải với các tấm
Nhìn từ bên phải với các tấm
nhìn từ bên cạnh với tấm
nhìn từ bên cạnh với tấm
nhìn từ bên cạnh với tấm
Nhìn lại

Caractéristiques principales

  • 1 heure de lavage
  • 13 Couverts.
  • Espace réglable
  • Baignoire en acier inoxydable
Élégant à l’intérieur comme de l’extérieur

Entièrement en acier inoxydable pour la durabilité, la résistance à l’accumulation de bactéries et un entretien facile.

Un lave-vaisselle est installé dans la cuisine avec un intérieur entièrement en acier inoxydable est bien visible.

*L’image affichée est uniquement fournie à titre d’illustration. Le produit réel peut être différent.

Espace ajustable

Options de chargement flexibles

Utilisez l’espace efficacement en déplacement le tiroir supérieur vers le haut ou vers le bas pour ranger même de grandes casseroles et poêles.

*Les images du produit dans la vidéo ci-dessus sont fournies à titre d'illustration uniquement et peuvent différer du produit réel.

Bac en acier inoxydable

Bac hygiénique en acier inoxydable

Il est facile de maintenir un lave-vaisselle propre grâce à son bac en acier inoxydable qui est aussi hygiénique que durable.

*L’image affichée est uniquement fournie à titre d’illustration. Le produit réel peut être différent.

Innovant par son design

Une cuisine équipée du lave-vaisselle en pose libre de LG, d’un four, d’une hotte et d’une plaque de cuisson à induction.

Style et harmonie

Le panneau LED du lave-vaisselle apparaît en gros plan.

Écran LED

Un lave-vaisselle au design minimaliste est installé dans la cuisine.

Design minimaliste

*Les images du produit sont fournies à titre d'illustration uniquement et peuvent différer du produit réel.

DIMENSIONS

DFC811FL.ASVPEMC.EFMC.C

Toutes les caractéristiques

SPÉCIFICATIONS DE BASE

  • Type d’écran

    LED

  • Type d’installation

    Autoportant

  • Type de dalle

    Commande frontale

  • Nombre total de couverts

    13

APPARENCE

  • Couleurs

    Silver premium

  • Indicateurs de statuts

    Non

  • Indicateur de temps restant

    LED

  • Matériau de la cuve

    Acier inoxydable

CARACTÉRISTIQUES DU TIROIR

  • Paniers à couverts

    Oui

  • Le tiroir à couverts intelligent

    Non

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Auto

    Oui

  • Annuler

    Non

  • Contrôle verrouillé

    Oui

  • Démarrage différé

    Oui

  • Lavage délicat

    Oui

  • Téléchargement de cycle

    Non

  • Zone double

    Non

  • Éco

    Oui

  • Économies d’énergie

    Non

  • Express

    Oui

  • Séchage extra

    Non

  • Demi-charge

    Oui

  • Lourd

    Non

  • Température élevée

    Non

  • Intensif

    Oui

  • Nettoyage machine

    Nettoyage machine (Nonsteam)

  • Normal

    Non

  • Nombre d’options

    5

  • Nombre de cycles de lavage (programmes)

    8

  • Rafraîchissement

    Non

  • Rinçage

    Oui

  • Vapeur

    Non

  • Turbo

    Non

PERFORMANCE ÉNERGÉTIQUE/EAU

  • Temps d'un cycle

    235

  • Temps de cycle express

    30

  • Classe d'émission sonore

    C

  • Niveau de bruit (dBA)

    46

  • Temps de cycle turbo

    60

  • Consommation d'eau (L)

    9,9

FONCTIONNALITÉS CLÉS

  • Smart Rack+™

    Non

  • Traitement antibactérien

    Non

  • Aqua-Stop

    Non

  • Porte ouvrante automatique

    Non

  • Distributeur de détergent et de rinçage

    Oui

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    Non

  • Moteur Inverter Direct Drive

    Non

  • Nombre de bras pulvérisateurs

    2

  • QuadWash™

    Non

  • Système de lavage SenseClean

    Non

  • Capteur de saleté (turbidité)

    Oui

  • TrueSteam™

    Non

  • Système de lavage Vario

    Non

  • Adoucisseur d’eau

    Oui

DIMENSIONS / ESPACES / POIDS

  • Pied réglable (mm)

    40

  • Dimensions d'emballage - LxHxP (mm)

    680 x 871 x 656

  • Poids de l’emballage (kg)

    48

  • Dimensions du produit - L x H x P (mm)

    600 x 845 x 596

  • Poids du produit (kg)

    44

PUISSANCE/VALEURS NOMINALES

  • Fréquence (Hz)

    50 Hz

  • Consommation électrique (W)

    1750 - 2100

  • Alimentation électrique (en V)

    220-240 V~

TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE

  • NFC

    Non

  • Service clientèle proactif

    Non

  • Télécommande

    Non

  • Contrôle à distance

    Non

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Non

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Non

KLAS

  • Certification Date. (RF)

    N/A

  • Certification No. (RF)

    N/A

