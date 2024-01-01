Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Réfrigérateur InstaView Door-in-Door™ | Linear Cooling™ | Hygiene Fresh+™ | ThinQ

Réfrigérateur InstaView Door-in-Door™ | Linear Cooling™ | Hygiene Fresh+™ | ThinQ

Réfrigérateur InstaView Door-in-Door™ | Linear Cooling™ | Hygiene Fresh+™ | ThinQ

GR-L257KLJW
Caractéristiques principales

  • Une touche de sophistication
  • Toquez deux fois pour voir l’intérieur
  • Préserve la fraîcheur champêtre plus longtemps
  • Fraîcheur adaptable
  • Durabilité et Économies d’énergie
  • Efficacité énergétique et durabilité
LinearCooling™

Préserve la fraîcheur champêtre plus longtemps

Le LinearCooling™ réduit les écarts de températures, conservant la saveur fraîche *jusqu’à 7 jours.

Une vidéo en gros plan de l’eau s’égouttant d’une laitue verte croquante jouxte une vidéo en gros plan de l’eau tombant sur des tomates rouges fraîches, ainsi qu’une vidéo de bleuets humides et brillants en mouvement.

*Sur la base des résultats de tests TÜV Rheinland qui utilisent la méthode de test interne de LG consistant à mesurer le temps nécessaire pour atteindre le taux de réduction de poids de 5 % du pak choi sur l'étagère du compartiment des aliments frais du modèle LGE LinearCooling™. Modèles applicables uniquement. Le résultat peut varier selon l'utilisation réelle.

Vue de face d'un réfrigérateur côte à côte argenté avec la lumière allumée à l'intérieur. Le contenu du réfrigérateur est visible à travers la porte. Des rayons de lumière bleue éclairent les aliments grâce à la fonction Door Cooling.

Vue de face d'un réfrigérateur côte à côte argenté avec la lumière allumée à l'intérieur. Le contenu du réfrigérateur est visible à travers la porte. Des rayons de lumière bleue éclairent les aliments grâce à la fonction Door Cooling.

DoorCooling⁺™

Assure une fraîcheur uniforme et plus rapide

Les boissons sont plus froides et les aliments restent plus frais grâce aux performances régulières et plus rapides du DoorCooling⁺ ™.

*Sur la base des résultats de tests TÜV Rheinland qui utilisent la méthode de test interne de LG consistant à comparer le temps nécessaire pour que la température du récipient d’eau placé dans le panier supérieur chute entre les modèles DoorCooling+ ™ et Non-Door Cooling+ ™. Modèles applicables uniquement.

*Les images du produit ne sont qu’à titre d’illustration et l’apparence réelle du produit est susceptible d’être différente.

*La fonction DoorCooling⁺ ™ est censée s'arrêter lorsque la porte est ouverte.

La cuisine est équipée d'un réfrigérateur côte à côte avec des portes ouvertes sur le réfrigérateur et le congélateur. Le Spaceplus™ Ice System est situé dans le coin supérieur droit de la porte intérieure du congélateur.

La cuisine est équipée d'un réfrigérateur côte à côte avec des portes ouvertes sur le réfrigérateur et le congélateur. Le Spaceplus™ Ice System est situé dans le coin supérieur droit de la porte intérieure du congélateur.

Spaceplus™ Ice System

Des aliments froids, un espace idéalement organisé.

Situé sur la porte du congélateur, le système de glace Spaceplus™ offre un accès facile aux glaçons lorsque vous en avez besoin tout en libérant l'espace de l'étagère pour un stockage supplémentaire.

Vue latérale d'une cuisine où est installé un réfrigérateur côte à côte de couleur argent.

Vue latérale d'une cuisine où est installé un réfrigérateur côte à côte de couleur argent.

Sublimez votre décor avec une porte UltraSleek

La porte UltraSleek sublime instantanément le décor de n’importe quelle cuisine.

La vue avant du réfrigérateur est présentée dans une cuisine avec la porte ouverte. Une ligne bleue carrée met en évidence les espaces intérieurs et des flèches indiquent qu'il y a maintenant plus d'espace à l'intérieur.

La vue avant du réfrigérateur est présentée dans une cuisine avec la porte ouverte. Une ligne bleue carrée met en évidence les espaces intérieurs et des flèches indiquent qu'il y a maintenant plus d'espace à l'intérieur.

Grande capacité

Ranger plus avec un espace étendu

Profitez de beaucoup d’espace pour ranger tous vos aliments et boissons sans encombrer votre cuisine.

*635L:Basé sur la norme européenne, 635L est la capacité du modèle LGE GSXV91NSAE.

*27 cu.ft:Basé sur la norme nord-américaine, 27 cu.ft est la capacité du modèle LGE LRS*2706.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

Contrôle facile avec assistant vocal

Dites à votre réfrigérateur exactement ce dont vous avez besoin, quand vous en avez besoin. Dites « Activez la congélation express » et l'assistant vocal IA vous écoutera et s'assurera que vos aliments sont conservés soigneusement.

Connectez-vous pour un contrôle plus facile

Vous avez oublié de fermer la porte du réfrigérateur ? Pas d’inquiétude. L’application LG ThinQ™ enverra une notification sur votre téléphone pour vous alerter.

*Google et Google Home sont des marques déposées de Google LLC.

*Amazon, Alexa, Echo et tous les logos et marques de mouvement associés sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales.

*LG Smart ThinQ est désormais rebaptisé LG ThinQ.

*Les fonctionnalités intelligentes et le produit d’assistance vocale peuvent varier selon le pays et le modèle. Vérifiez la disponibilité des services auprès de votre revendeur local ou de LG.

*Enceinte intelligente à activation vocale non incluse.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Efficacité énergétique et durabilité

Le LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ offre une nouvelle dimension en matière d’efficacité énergétique pour vous permettre de réaliser davantage d’économies et de profiter de 10 ans de tranquillité.

*Garantie de 10 ans sur la pièce du compresseur uniquement. Des frais supplémentaires autres que ceux liés au compresseur peuvent être facturés (main-d’œuvre, autres pièces, etc.).

ENERGY STAR®

Économiser de l'argent, économiser de l'énergie

Ce réfrigérateur LG certifié ENERGY STAR® dépasse les normes énergétiques fédérales minimales pour avoir un impact positif sur votre facture d'énergie, votre consommation d'énergie et, plus important encore, sur l'environnement.

Toutes les caractéristiques

