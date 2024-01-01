Barre de son LG pour TV équipée du mode de diffusion en continu par Bluetooth et de haut-parleurs pour un son ambiophonique

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SNC4R

()
  • Vue avant de la LG Soundbar S40T et du caisson de basse
  • Vue inclinée de la LG Soundbar S40T et du caisson de basse
  • Vue avant de la LG Soundbar S40T
  • Vue du dessus de la LG Soundbar S40T
  • Vue de dessus inclinée du centre de la LG Soundbar S40T
  • Vue avant du coin latéral de la LG Soundbar S40T
  • Vue inclinée de l’arrière de la LG Soundbar S40T
  • Vue inclinée du caisson de basse
  • Vue arrière du caisson de basse
Caractéristiques principales

  • Diffusion en continu par Bluetooth
  • Haut-parleurs sans fil pour un son ambiophonique
  • Caisson de graves actif sans fil
  • Synchronisation sonore LG
  • Compatibilité avec la télécommande du téléviseur
  • Lecture USB
Voir aussi
LG SNC4R Close-up image of a speaker

Woofer en carbone pour un son haute fidélité

La barre de son LG SNC4R a été conçue pour produire un son clair sans distorsion. En particulier, le diaphragme en carbone du haut-parleur de graves assure une excellente clarté du son.

LG SNC4R Image of a TV and sound bar set up

Calibration automatique du son

Les profils audio varient selon le mode d’utilisation : musique, films et même actualités. Équipée d’une calibration automatique du son, la barre de son LG SNC4R identifie le contenu lu et ajuste automatiquement le mode du son pour créer l’expérience audio idéale.

LG SNC4R Image of TV, sound bar and subwoofer set up

Caisson de graves sans fil

Ressentez le rythme avec le puissant caisson de graves sans fil de la barre de son LG SNC4R : pratique et facile à installer, il émet une puissance sonore de 200 watts.

Ressentez l’audio provenant de toutes les directions

Profitez d’un son ambiophonique grâce à deux haut-parleurs sans fil supplémentaires inclus. Les enceintes arrière 2.0 ch émettent un son qui vous surplombe par derrière pour une véritable profondeur physique du son ambiophonique, immersif dans un design à fixation murale.

LG SNC4R Image of a living room with home theatre set up

Grâce aux enceintes arrière incluses, augmentez la puissance de votre système audio en y ajoutant des enceintes de 70 watts et un récepteur. Les deux canaux audio supplémentaires augmenteront votre son et captiveront votre auditoire constamment.

LG SNC4R CAV-SoundBar-SNC4R-04-Connect-and-Upgrade-to-Surround-Desktop-sub

*Les enceintes arrière sont connectées au récepteur sans fil inclus, mais ne figurent pas dans l’image.

LG SNC4R -30 degree side view of sound bar (partial)

Connectivité polyvalente

La barre de son LG SNC4R dispose de diverses entrées et d’options pratiques comme Câble optique et Bluetooth®.

LG SNC4R Image of right side of sound bar and cell phone next to it

Bluetooth, contenus diffusés en continu

Musique diffusée en continu directement via Bluetooth® depuis votre smartphone vers la barre de son LG SNC4R.

LG SNC4R Image of a living room with home theatre set up

Synchronisation du son du téléviseur

La barre de son LG SNC4R peut être simplement connectée à votre LG TV via Bluetooth® et câble optique. Profitez plus pleinement du son du téléviseur grâce à une simple connexion.

